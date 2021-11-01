Global Synthetic Diamond Market: Size, Share, Revenue, Worth, Industry Growth, Statistics, Forecast Analysis till 2025

The synthetic diamond market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 7%, during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the increasing demand from the electronics industry, as synthetic diamonds have become a critical heat-enabling technology, which prevents silicon and other semiconductor materials from overheating.

– Synthetic diamonds are also widely used in superabrasive tools, such as grinding wheels, cutting tools, and drilling and dressing tools, among others, for manufacturing products in the automotive, medical, aerospace, and electronics industries. Hence, increasing demand for superabrasives is also likely to boost the demand for synthetic diamonds.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the synthetic diamond market across the world, owing to the rapid growth of electronics manufacturing in countries, like China, India, and Japan.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Polished Diamonds from the Electronics Industry

– The usage of synthetic diamond in the electronics industry has been increasing, due to its ability to act as a heat sink. Synthetic diamond prevents silicon and other semiconductor materials from overheating, and thus, has become a critical heat-enabling technology.

– The demand is expected to further increase during the forecast period, as semiconductors have become more embedded in the ever-increasing product number, from cars to coffee makers, and nascent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

– Synthetic diamond is unmatched in its ability to diffuse heat. When used as a semiconductor, synthetic diamond is used to manufacture smaller and more powerful electronics, thereby increasing its usage in radio frequency (RFs) and power device types.

– This increasing usage of semiconductors by various end-users is expected to boost the demand for a synthetic diamond from the electronics industry, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. Owing to the high manufacturing activities by numerous end-user industries in the country, synthetic diamonds have a huge market in China. The electronic manufacturers in China are making attempts for intelligent manufacturing and upgrading to high-end manufacturing. Apart from China, the ASEAN region is the largester exporter of electronics, which is equivalent to about 25% of the region’s total exports in goods. According to the ASEAN Secretariat, the bulk of the world’s consumer electronics comes from the ASEAN region. Moreover, over 80% of the world’s hard drives are produced in the ASEAN region. Owing to these factors, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global synthetic diamond market is highly fragmented, with various large, mid-sized, and small players focusing heavily on research and innovation, to cater to the rising demand. The market is demand-oriented, due to which, products are manufactured depending upon the specifications from the end-user industry. The major players in the market include Element Six, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Pure Grown Diamonds, and New Diamond Technology, among others.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Electronics Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Superabrasives

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Branding and Marketing

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Manufacturing Process

5.1.1 High Pressure, High Temperature (HPHT)

5.1.2 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

5.2 Type

5.2.1 Polished

5.2.1.1 Jewellery

5.2.1.2 Electronics

5.2.1.3 Healthcare

5.2.1.4 Other Polished Types

5.2.2 Rough

5.2.2.1 Construction

5.2.2.2 Mining

5.2.2.3 Oil and Gas

5.2.2.4 Other Rough Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 United Kingdom

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 GCC Countries

5.3.4.3 South Africa

5.3.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Applied Diamond Inc.

6.4.2 D.NEA

6.4.3 Element Six UK Ltd.

6.4.4 ILJIN DIAMOND CO., LTD.

6.4.5 New Diamond Technology

6.4.6 Pure Grown Diamonds

6.4.7 Scio Diamond Technology Corporation

6.4.8 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

6.4.9 SWAROVSKI

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Production of Thin, but Wide, CVD Diamond Plates in Japan

