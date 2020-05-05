Global Talent Management Suites Market 2020 New Innovations, Trends, Industry Status, Restraints & Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Future Forecast till 2024
Global Talent Management Suites market report helps the end-users to understand the industry plans, growth factors, development strategies and policies implemented by leading Talent Management Suites players. This report analyses various facts and figures to grow the global Talent Management Suites market revenue. A detailed explanation of Talent Management Suites potential consumers, market values, and the future scope are offered in this report. The key players of Talent Management Suites industry, their product portfolio, market share, industry profiles is studied in this report.
On global level Talent Management Suites industry is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and regions. It also focuses on market dynamics, Talent Management Suites market growth drivers, developing market segments and the market growth curve is offered based on past, present and future market statistics. The industry plans, news, and policies are presented at a global and regional level. The major market players are studied on the basis of gross margin, production volume, price structure, and market value. The competitive scenario among Talent Management Suites players will help the industry contenders in planning their policies. The report statistics covered in this report by LP Information will be a beneficial guide to form the business growth.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2622051
A talent management (TM) suite is an integrated set of modules that supports an organization’s need to plan, attract, develop, reward, engage and retain talent. The modules offer functionality that includes the areas of workforce planning, recruiting and onboarding, performance appraisal, goal management, learning management, competency management, career development, succession and compensation. The functional modules align with the key human capital management (HCM) processes of: • Plan to source • Acquire to onboard • Perform to reward • Assess to develop A boost to demand in the TM suite market has resulted from the delivery of functionality to improve workforce engagement and collaboration. Further, growing demand for greater analytical capabilities and predictive insights to improve decision making in relation to workforce actions has improved the market’s general health.
According to this study, over the next five years the Talent Management Suites market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Talent Management Suites business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Talent Management Suites market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Talent Management Suites value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud-based
On-premises
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
BFSI
Education
Manufacturing
Telecom & IT
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
SAP
Cornerstone on Demand
Saba
Workday
Skillsoft SumTotal
Ultimate Software
Talentsoft
Learning Technologies
Oracle
Haufe
Cegid
PageUp
Lumesse
ADP
Eightfold
SilkRoad
Ceridian
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Talent Management Suites market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Talent Management Suites market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Talent Management Suites players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Talent Management Suites with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Talent Management Suites submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-talent-management-suites-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Talent Management Suites Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Talent Management Suites Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Talent Management Suites Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Talent Management Suites Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud-based
2.2.2 On-premises
2.3 Talent Management Suites Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Talent Management Suites Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Talent Management Suites Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Talent Management Suites Segment by Application
2.4.1 BFSI
2.4.2 Education
2.4.3 Manufacturing
2.4.4 Telecom & IT
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Talent Management Suites Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Talent Management Suites Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Talent Management Suites Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Talent Management Suites by Players
3.1 Global Talent Management Suites Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Talent Management Suites Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Talent Management Suites Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Talent Management Suites Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Talent Management Suites by Regions
4.1 Talent Management Suites Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Talent Management Suites Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Talent Management Suites Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Talent Management Suites Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Talent Management Suites Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Talent Management Suites Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Talent Management Suites Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Talent Management Suites Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Talent Management Suites Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Talent Management Suites Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Talent Management Suites Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Talent Management Suites by Countries
7.2 Europe Talent Management Suites Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Talent Management Suites Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Talent Management Suites by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Talent Management Suites Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Talent Management Suites Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Talent Management Suites Market Forecast
10.1 Global Talent Management Suites Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Talent Management Suites Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Talent Management Suites Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Talent Management Suites Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Talent Management Suites Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 SAP
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Talent Management Suites Product Offered
11.1.3 SAP Talent Management Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 SAP News
11.2 Cornerstone on Demand
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Talent Management Suites Product Offered
11.2.3 Cornerstone on Demand Talent Management Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Cornerstone on Demand News
11.3 Saba
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Talent Management Suites Product Offered
11.3.3 Saba Talent Management Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Saba News
11.4 Workday
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Talent Management Suites Product Offered
11.4.3 Workday Talent Management Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Workday News
11.5 Skillsoft SumTotal
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Talent Management Suites Product Offered
11.5.3 Skillsoft SumTotal Talent Management Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Skillsoft SumTotal News
11.6 Ultimate Software
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Talent Management Suites Product Offered
11.6.3 Ultimate Software Talent Management Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Ultimate Software News
11.7 Talentsoft
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Talent Management Suites Product Offered
11.7.3 Talentsoft Talent Management Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Talentsoft News
11.8 Learning Technologies
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Talent Management Suites Product Offered
11.8.3 Learning Technologies Talent Management Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Learning Technologies News
11.9 Oracle
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Talent Management Suites Product Offered
11.9.3 Oracle Talent Management Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Oracle News
11.10 Haufe
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Talent Management Suites Product Offered
11.10.3 Haufe Talent Management Suites Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Haufe News
11.11 Cegid
11.12 PageUp
11.13 Lumesse
11.14 ADP
11.15 Eightfold
11.16 SilkRoad
11.17 Ceridian
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2622051
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155