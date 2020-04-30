Global Tardive Dyskinesia Treatment Market 2020:Competitive Analysis By Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Bionpharma, Hetero, Bausch Health and others.

Tardive dyskinesia treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Vulnerable psychotic or neurological disorders and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

This tardive dyskinesia treatment market report incorporates the precisely scrutinized and evaluated data of the top business players and their degree in the market by various methods, and techniques for a range of explanatory tools. This market research report brings into focus the key market dynamics of the sector. Market segmentation gives you clear idea about the product consumption based on several factors that includes but are not limited to type, application, deployment model, end user and geographical region. Tardive dyskinesia treatment market research report deals with the analysis of the up-and-coming trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the market for ABC industry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global tardive dyskinesia treatment market market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, Medicure Inc, Mylan N.V, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Bionpharma, Hetero, Bausch Health and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2017, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd received approval from FDA for Austedo (deutetrabenazine) tablets, a selecteive vesicular monoamine transporter-2 inhibitor for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia. With this approval provides a novel disease specific treatment and a major advance that offers complete cure for many of these patients.

In October 2017, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. received approval from the FDA for Ingrezza (valbenazine) capsule, a selecteive vesicular monoamine transporter-2 inhibitor for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia. The FDA approval of Ingrezza represents more convenient treatment option for patient suffering from tardive dyskinesia worldwide.

Market Drivers

Vulnerable cases of psychotic or neurological disorders worldwide is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is propelling the market growth

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities to offer a treatment to the patients as quickly as possible is enhancing the market

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Tardive Dyskinesia Treatment Market

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By Drugs

Approved Drugs Deutetrabenazine Valbenazine

Off-label Drugs Tetrabenazine Clonazepam Others



By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

