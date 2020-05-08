Global Telecom Service Assurance Market Industry Research Forecasting Good Growth and Deep Analysis of Amdocs, Comarch SA, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, IBM Corporation, MYCOM OSI, NETSCOUT, Oracle,

A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Global Telecom Service Assurance Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. Telecom Service Assurance market research report contains a key data about the market, emerging trends, product usage, motivating factors for customers and competitors. Telecom Service Assurance is a detailed market research report that serves this purpose and gives your business a competitive advantage. This excellent market report evaluates the existing state of the market, market size and market share, revenue generated from the product sale, and essential changes required in the future products. The data included in Telecom Service Assurance report not only lends a hand to plan the investment, advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more valuably but also assists in taking sound and efficient decisions. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Telecom Service Assurance market are Broadcom, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Nokia, Accenture, Amdocs, Comarch SA, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, IBM Corporation, MYCOM OSI, NETSCOUT, Oracle, Spirent Communications, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, TEOCO Corporation, VIAVI Solutions Inc., ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc.,? JDS Worldwide Corp among others.

Global telecom service assurance market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to increasing number of consumers opting for devices that offer connectivity and advances in communication services and innovations have raised the expectations of consumers. Communication technologies of the next generation, such as 5G, are shifting customer preferences to a more digital life style. In telecommunications, service assurance is the implementation by a Communications Service Provider (CSP) of policies and procedures to guarantee that services provided through networks fulfill a pre-set standard of service quality for an ideal subscriber experience. The massive rise in subscriber numbers, the need for elevated optimization & enhanced total investments, and the capacity to assess service efficiency & Quality of Service (QoS) have resulted to enhanced claim for telecom service assurance alternatives.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Solution (Software, Services),

Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMES),

Deployment Type (On-Premises, Hosted, Cloud)

