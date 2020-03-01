Global Telematics Market 2020-2025: Industry Size, Demands, Services & Solutions, Growth and Future Opportunity

The ‘Telematics Market’ report includes a detailed study of the market, its future predictions by considering 2019 as the base year the period between 2020 and 2025 as the forecast period. This report on ‘Telematics Market’ focusses on different categories that define this market with a systematic approach that addresses the consumer base, researchers and market experts like the stakeholders. It also gives a clear perspective towards the competition and demand and supply chain.

The ‘Telematics Market’ report also gives a summary of various factors influencing the market growth like market size, manufacturers, regions, type and various applications. This factors both directly and indirectly affect the market growth. This report can be looked at as a comprehensive guide for new entrants in the market. Manufacturers and stakeholders are always in search of new ideas that can be successfully implemented and positively affect the market. This report gives you an overall study of the market along with the strategies used by manufacturers. Stakeholders need to ensure their market space and business growth, this report covers these aspects very well. A detailed study of the ‘Telematics Market’ market has been done to understand the various applications of the products, its usage and features. Readers looking for scope of growth with respect to product categories can get all the desired information along with supporting figures and facts. The report also covers details on market mergers, acquisitions and important trends that have influenced the market growth and popularity amongst consumers and stakeholders.

The report entitled ‘Telematics Market’ also gives a detailed idea of various technologies used by the manufacturers and industry experts to enhance the technological intervention in this market. An in-depth study in terms of production, market revenue share and price is also a major factor of focus in this report. The company profile section also focusses on companies planning expansions. This can be very well studies through regional segmentation as all the key market players play an important role in uplifting the region they operate in. Analysis of consumption patterns of products and services define the revenue growth graph of any regional. It gives a way forward to the readers and end users. Furthermore, the report also gives the factors that might hamper the market growth over the forecast period. The detailed report on ‘Telematics Market’ gives its readers a summary of the market movements and helps them to analyze all the other factors that can affect the market.

Europe holds the largest market share in the global market

Geographic regions included in the global telematics market study are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa along with its major countries. Among these regions, Europe is expected to have the largest share in the global market in a given forecasted period. There are more than 256 million passenger cars on Europe’s roads today. The European Union government is taking several initiatives such as eCall to bring quick support in case of an accident and collision. In 2015, this regulation was made mandatory for all new cars to be equipped with eCall technology. Rising awareness for the safety of the driver, the cumulative market infiltration rate of mobiles and smartphones, and rigid automotive safety norms are a few factors boosting the market growth.

Key Market Players

Magneti Marelli S.P.A.

• Tomtom International Bv.

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Trimble Inc.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG

• LG Electronics

• Verizon

• Harman International

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Visteon Corporation

• Others

Market Segments: Telematics Market

By Service Navigation Diagnostics On-demand Infotainment Fuel Management Maintenance Security



By Technology Embedded Integrated Tethered



By Application Automotive IT & Telecom Healthcare Others



By Region (tentative) North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Russia Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan South-East Asia The Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South America Brazil



