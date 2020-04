Thyroid Cancer Drug Market 2020-2026 Key Manufacture Analysis, R&D Status and Technology Source || Leading Players – Celgene Corporation, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eisai Co., Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Global thyroid cancer drug market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 2404.8 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 24.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing prevalence of thyroid cancer and accelerating demand of clinical treatment and novel therapies indicates the significant growth of market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the thyroid cancer drug market are Mylan N.V., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Baxter, Abbott, Celgene Corporation, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eisai Co., Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, Biovista, Cytori Therapeutics Inc, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc, Vascular Biogenics, and few among others.

The data and information included in this Global Thyroid Cancer Drug business report helps businesses take sound decisions and plan about the advertising and sales promotion strategy more successfully. This Thyroid Cancer Drug market research report is generated by taking into account a range of objectives of market research that are vital for the client’s success. This report also includes strategic profiling of key players in the market, systematic analysis of their core competencies, and draws a competitive landscape for the Healthcare industry. The Global Thyroid Cancer Drug business report includes market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Definition: Global Thyroid Cancer Drug Market

Thyroid cancer is also known as thyroid nodules is a cancer occur in thyroid gland and can spread to other parts of the body and about 90% of all thyroid cancers are benign.

According to the statistics published in American Cancer Society 2019, it is estimated that 52,070 patients to be diagnosed with thyroid cancer in the United States in this current year. It is more prevalent in women and near 2% of cases occurs in children. Growing population of thyroid cancer and adopting unhealthy life style are the key factors for market growth.

Segmentation: Global Thyroid Cancer Drug Market

Thyroid Cancer Drug Market : By Type

Papillary thyroid cancer

Follicular thyroid cancer

Hurthle cell cancer

Medullary thyroid cancer (MTC)

Anaplastic thyroid cancer

Thyroid Cancer Drug Market : By Drug Type

Thyroid desiccated

Sorafenib

Thyrotropin alfa

Vandetanib

Doxorubicin

Cabozantinib

Lenvatinib

Sodium iodide I-131

Dabrafenib

Trametinib

Others

Thyroid Cancer Drug Market : By Treatment

Medication

Chemotherapy

Radioactive iodine (radioiodine) therapy

Hormone therapy

Surgery

Thyroid Cancer Drug Market : By Route of administration

Oral

Injectable

Others

Thyroid Cancer Drug Market : By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Thyroid Cancer Drug Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Novartis AG received FDA approval for Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist (trametinib) for the treatment of anaplastic thyroid cancer comprising of abnormal gene known as BRAF V600E

Novartis AG received FDA approval for Tafinlar in combination with Mekinist (trametinib) for the treatment of anaplastic thyroid cancer comprising of abnormal gene known as BRAF V600E In March 2018, Eisai Co., Ltd and Merck & Co., Inc entered into research collaboration for exclusive worldwide co-development and co- commercialization of Lenvima in combination with pembrolizumab for 11 potential indications in six types of cancer (endometrial cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, head and neck cancer, bladder cancer and melanoma). Lenvima has been approved from the FDA for the treatment of differentiated thyroid cancer

Thyroid Cancer Drug Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of neuroendocrine tumor worldwide

Accelerating demand of treatment and novel therapies

Rising awareness about treatment and technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Increases cases of obesity and adopting unhealthy life style

Thyroid Cancer Drug Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Patent expiry of the patented drugs and introduction of generic version of branded drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Inadequate awareness about thyroid cancer treatment in some developing countries

