Global Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market 2020: By Features, Application, Components, Advancements, Future Scenario, Projection, Market Study, Regional Outlook till 2026

This information about the ‘Global Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market 2020’ is helpful in delivering the understanding of the development of the market growth. In addition, information of this market in the report will permit setting the standard for the vendors of new participants in the industry. To provide effective research, report of the market has considered the period from 2020-2026 as the base year and the prehistoric year consistently. Report on the above mentioned market mainly predicts for the period of 2020-2026. Based on historical data, an intense analysis for the estimated period is produced for superior expansion of the global Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing market.

This report covers Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope. Depending on the end users/ applications, this report sheds light on the status and outlook for key applications/end users, sales, market share and growth rate of Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing market for each and every application.

This report focuses on the global Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

NICE

Oracle

FICO

BAE Systems

Fiserv

SAS

Experian

FIS

ACI Worldwide

Refinitiv

Software

ComplyAdvantage

Infrasoft Technologies

ACTICO

EastNets

Bottomline

Beam Solutions

IdentityMind

CaseWare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based Platform

Web-based Platform

Market segment by Application, split into

AML

FDP

Compliance Management

Customer Identity Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud-based Platform

1.4.3 Web-based Platform

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 AML

1.5.3 FDP

1.5.4 Compliance Management

1.5.5 Customer Identity Management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Revenue in 2019

3.3 Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 NICE

13.1.1 NICE Company Details

13.1.2 NICE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 NICE Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Introduction

13.1.4 NICE Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 NICE Recent Development

13.2 Oracle

13.2.1 Oracle Company Details

13.2.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Oracle Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Introduction

13.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.3 FICO

13.3.1 FICO Company Details

13.3.2 FICO Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 FICO Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Introduction

13.3.4 FICO Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 FICO Recent Development

13.4 BAE Systems

13.4.1 BAE Systems Company Details

13.4.2 BAE Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 BAE Systems Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Introduction

13.4.4 BAE Systems Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

13.5 Fiserv

13.5.1 Fiserv Company Details

13.5.2 Fiserv Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Fiserv Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Introduction

13.5.4 Fiserv Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Fiserv Recent Development

13.6 SAS

13.6.1 SAS Company Details

13.6.2 SAS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 SAS Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Introduction

13.6.4 SAS Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 SAS Recent Development

13.7 Experian

13.7.1 Experian Company Details

13.7.2 Experian Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Experian Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Introduction

13.7.4 Experian Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Experian Recent Development

13.8 FIS

13.8.1 FIS Company Details

13.8.2 FIS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 FIS Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Introduction

13.8.4 FIS Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 FIS Recent Development

13.9 ACI Worldwide

13.9.1 ACI Worldwide Company Details

13.9.2 ACI Worldwide Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 ACI Worldwide Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Introduction

13.9.4 ACI Worldwide Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 ACI Worldwide Recent Development

13.10 Refinitiv

13.10.1 Refinitiv Company Details

13.10.2 Refinitiv Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Refinitiv Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Introduction

13.10.4 Refinitiv Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Refinitiv Recent Development

13.11 Software

10.11.1 Software Company Details

10.11.2 Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Software Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Introduction

10.11.4 Software Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Software Recent Development

13.12 ComplyAdvantage

10.12.1 ComplyAdvantage Company Details

10.12.2 ComplyAdvantage Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 ComplyAdvantage Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Introduction

10.12.4 ComplyAdvantage Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 ComplyAdvantage Recent Development

13.13 Infrasoft Technologies

10.13.1 Infrasoft Technologies Company Details

10.13.2 Infrasoft Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Infrasoft Technologies Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Introduction

10.13.4 Infrasoft Technologies Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Infrasoft Technologies Recent Development

13.14 ACTICO

10.14.1 ACTICO Company Details

10.14.2 ACTICO Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 ACTICO Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Introduction

10.14.4 ACTICO Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 ACTICO Recent Development

13.15 EastNets

10.15.1 EastNets Company Details

10.15.2 EastNets Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 EastNets Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Introduction

10.15.4 EastNets Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 EastNets Recent Development

13.16 Bottomline

10.16.1 Bottomline Company Details

10.16.2 Bottomline Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Bottomline Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Introduction

10.16.4 Bottomline Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Bottomline Recent Development

13.17 Beam Solutions

10.17.1 Beam Solutions Company Details

10.17.2 Beam Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Beam Solutions Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Introduction

10.17.4 Beam Solutions Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Beam Solutions Recent Development

13.18 IdentityMind

10.18.1 IdentityMind Company Details

10.18.2 IdentityMind Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 IdentityMind Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Introduction

10.18.4 IdentityMind Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 IdentityMind Recent Development

13.19 CaseWare

10.19.1 CaseWare Company Details

10.19.2 CaseWare Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 CaseWare Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Introduction

10.19.4 CaseWare Revenue in Transaction Monitoring for Manufacturing Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 CaseWare Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

