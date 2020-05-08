Global Transportation IT Spending Market 2020-2026 Demand Analysis, Current Trends, Industry Size, Supply Chain, Production Growth, Statistics and Regional Overview by Top Key Manufacturers

This information about the ‘Global Transportation IT Spending Market 2020’ is helpful in delivering the understanding of the development of the market growth. In addition, information of this market in the report will permit setting the standard for the vendors of new participants in the industry. To provide effective research, report of the market has considered the period from 2020-2026 as the base year and the prehistoric year consistently. Report on the above mentioned market mainly predicts for the period of 2020-2026. Based on historical data, an intense analysis for the estimated period is produced for superior expansion of the global Transportation IT Spending market.

This report covers Transportation IT Spending market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope. Depending on the end users/ applications, this report sheds light on the status and outlook for key applications/end users, sales, market share and growth rate of Transportation IT Spending market for each and every application.

This report focuses on the global Transportation IT Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transportation IT Spending development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Cisco Systems

GE Transportation Systems

IBM

Siemens

Amadeus

Alstom

Atos

Bass Software

Capgemini

Cognizant

Cubic

Damarel

Descarts Systems

DNV GL

Ikusi

Indra Sistemas

KAPSCH

LG CNS

Mindfire Solutions

NEC

Northrop Grumman

Wayne RESA

Rockwell Collins

SAP

TCS

Thales Group

Veson Nautical

Wipro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software and Solutions

IT Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Airlines

Waterways

Railways

Road Transport

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Transportation IT Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Transportation IT Spending development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Transportation IT Spending are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Transportation IT Spending Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Transportation IT Spending Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software and Solutions

1.4.4 IT Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Transportation IT Spending Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Airlines

1.5.3 Waterways

1.5.4 Railways

1.5.5 Road Transport

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Transportation IT Spending Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Transportation IT Spending Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Transportation IT Spending Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Transportation IT Spending Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Transportation IT Spending Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Transportation IT Spending Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Transportation IT Spending Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Transportation IT Spending Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Transportation IT Spending Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Transportation IT Spending Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Transportation IT Spending Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Transportation IT Spending Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Transportation IT Spending Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Transportation IT Spending Revenue in 2019

3.3 Transportation IT Spending Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Transportation IT Spending Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Transportation IT Spending Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Transportation IT Spending Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Transportation IT Spending Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Transportation IT Spending Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Transportation IT Spending Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Transportation IT Spending Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Transportation IT Spending Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Transportation IT Spending Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Transportation IT Spending Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Transportation IT Spending Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Transportation IT Spending Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Transportation IT Spending Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Transportation IT Spending Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Transportation IT Spending Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Transportation IT Spending Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Transportation IT Spending Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Transportation IT Spending Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Transportation IT Spending Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Transportation IT Spending Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Transportation IT Spending Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Transportation IT Spending Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Transportation IT Spending Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Transportation IT Spending Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Transportation IT Spending Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Transportation IT Spending Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Transportation IT Spending Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Transportation IT Spending Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Transportation IT Spending Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Transportation IT Spending Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Transportation IT Spending Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Transportation IT Spending Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Transportation IT Spending Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Transportation IT Spending Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Transportation IT Spending Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Accenture

13.1.1 Accenture Company Details

13.1.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Accenture Transportation IT Spending Introduction

13.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

13.2 Cisco Systems

13.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

13.2.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Cisco Systems Transportation IT Spending Introduction

13.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

13.3 GE Transportation Systems

13.3.1 GE Transportation Systems Company Details

13.3.2 GE Transportation Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 GE Transportation Systems Transportation IT Spending Introduction

13.3.4 GE Transportation Systems Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 GE Transportation Systems Recent Development

13.4 IBM

13.4.1 IBM Company Details

13.4.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 IBM Transportation IT Spending Introduction

13.4.4 IBM Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 IBM Recent Development

13.5 Siemens

13.5.1 Siemens Company Details

13.5.2 Siemens Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Siemens Transportation IT Spending Introduction

13.5.4 Siemens Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Siemens Recent Development

13.6 Amadeus

13.6.1 Amadeus Company Details

13.6.2 Amadeus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Amadeus Transportation IT Spending Introduction

13.6.4 Amadeus Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Amadeus Recent Development

13.7 Alstom

13.7.1 Alstom Company Details

13.7.2 Alstom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Alstom Transportation IT Spending Introduction

13.7.4 Alstom Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Alstom Recent Development

13.8 Atos

13.8.1 Atos Company Details

13.8.2 Atos Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Atos Transportation IT Spending Introduction

13.8.4 Atos Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Atos Recent Development

13.9 Bass Software

13.9.1 Bass Software Company Details

13.9.2 Bass Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Bass Software Transportation IT Spending Introduction

13.9.4 Bass Software Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Bass Software Recent Development

13.10 Capgemini

13.10.1 Capgemini Company Details

13.10.2 Capgemini Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Capgemini Transportation IT Spending Introduction

13.10.4 Capgemini Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Capgemini Recent Development

13.11 Cognizant

10.11.1 Cognizant Company Details

10.11.2 Cognizant Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Cognizant Transportation IT Spending Introduction

10.11.4 Cognizant Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Cognizant Recent Development

13.12 Cubic

10.12.1 Cubic Company Details

10.12.2 Cubic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Cubic Transportation IT Spending Introduction

10.12.4 Cubic Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Cubic Recent Development

13.13 Damarel

10.13.1 Damarel Company Details

10.13.2 Damarel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Damarel Transportation IT Spending Introduction

10.13.4 Damarel Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Damarel Recent Development

13.14 Descarts Systems

10.14.1 Descarts Systems Company Details

10.14.2 Descarts Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Descarts Systems Transportation IT Spending Introduction

10.14.4 Descarts Systems Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Descarts Systems Recent Development

13.15 DNV GL

10.15.1 DNV GL Company Details

10.15.2 DNV GL Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 DNV GL Transportation IT Spending Introduction

10.15.4 DNV GL Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 DNV GL Recent Development

13.16 Ikusi

10.16.1 Ikusi Company Details

10.16.2 Ikusi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Ikusi Transportation IT Spending Introduction

10.16.4 Ikusi Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Ikusi Recent Development

13.17 Indra Sistemas

10.17.1 Indra Sistemas Company Details

10.17.2 Indra Sistemas Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Indra Sistemas Transportation IT Spending Introduction

10.17.4 Indra Sistemas Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Indra Sistemas Recent Development

13.18 KAPSCH

10.18.1 KAPSCH Company Details

10.18.2 KAPSCH Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 KAPSCH Transportation IT Spending Introduction

10.18.4 KAPSCH Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 KAPSCH Recent Development

13.19 LG CNS

10.19.1 LG CNS Company Details

10.19.2 LG CNS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 LG CNS Transportation IT Spending Introduction

10.19.4 LG CNS Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 LG CNS Recent Development

13.20 Mindfire Solutions

10.20.1 Mindfire Solutions Company Details

10.20.2 Mindfire Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Mindfire Solutions Transportation IT Spending Introduction

10.20.4 Mindfire Solutions Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Mindfire Solutions Recent Development

13.21 NEC

10.21.1 NEC Company Details

10.21.2 NEC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 NEC Transportation IT Spending Introduction

10.21.4 NEC Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 NEC Recent Development

13.22 Northrop Grumman

10.22.1 Northrop Grumman Company Details

10.22.2 Northrop Grumman Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 Northrop Grumman Transportation IT Spending Introduction

10.22.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

13.23 Wayne RESA

10.23.1 Wayne RESA Company Details

10.23.2 Wayne RESA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.23.3 Wayne RESA Transportation IT Spending Introduction

10.23.4 Wayne RESA Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Wayne RESA Recent Development

13.24 Rockwell Collins

10.24.1 Rockwell Collins Company Details

10.24.2 Rockwell Collins Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.24.3 Rockwell Collins Transportation IT Spending Introduction

10.24.4 Rockwell Collins Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Rockwell Collins Recent Development

13.25 SAP

10.25.1 SAP Company Details

10.25.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.25.3 SAP Transportation IT Spending Introduction

10.25.4 SAP Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 SAP Recent Development

13.26 TCS

10.26.1 TCS Company Details

10.26.2 TCS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.26.3 TCS Transportation IT Spending Introduction

10.26.4 TCS Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

10.26.5 TCS Recent Development

13.27 Thales Group

10.27.1 Thales Group Company Details

10.27.2 Thales Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.27.3 Thales Group Transportation IT Spending Introduction

10.27.4 Thales Group Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

10.27.5 Thales Group Recent Development

13.28 Veson Nautical

10.28.1 Veson Nautical Company Details

10.28.2 Veson Nautical Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.28.3 Veson Nautical Transportation IT Spending Introduction

10.28.4 Veson Nautical Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

10.28.5 Veson Nautical Recent Development

13.29 Wipro

10.29.1 Wipro Company Details

10.29.2 Wipro Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.29.3 Wipro Transportation IT Spending Introduction

10.29.4 Wipro Revenue in Transportation IT Spending Business (2015-2020)

10.29.5 Wipro Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

