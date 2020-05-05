Global Triennial OTC Derivatives Market Size 2020 By Application, Top Companies, Facts & Figures, Regional Growth Opportunity & Forecast 2024
Global Triennial OTC Derivatives market report helps the end-users to understand the industry plans, growth factors, development strategies and policies implemented by leading Triennial OTC Derivatives players. This report analyses various facts and figures to grow the global Triennial OTC Derivatives market revenue. A detailed explanation of Triennial OTC Derivatives potential consumers, market values, and the future scope are offered in this report. The key players of Triennial OTC Derivatives industry, their product portfolio, market share, industry profiles is studied in this report.
On global level Triennial OTC Derivatives industry is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and regions. It also focuses on market dynamics, Triennial OTC Derivatives market growth drivers, developing market segments and the market growth curve is offered based on past, present and future market statistics. The industry plans, news, and policies are presented at a global and regional level. The major market players are studied on the basis of gross margin, production volume, price structure, and market value. The competitive scenario among Triennial OTC Derivatives players will help the industry contenders in planning their policies. The report statistics covered in this report by LP Information will be a beneficial guide to form the business growth.
This report studies the Triennial OTC Derivatives market, Triennial OTC Derivatives are contracts that are traded (and privately negotiated) directly between two parties, without going through an exchange or other intermediary. Products such as swaps, forward rate agreements, exotic OTC Options– and other exotic derivatives – are almost always traded in this way.
Since 1980s, derivatives market has become the significant component of international financial market, and its founding and development contributes to the characteristics of modern financial market. The financial system inherited by the planned economic system cannot meet the needs of economic development of market because of the persistent and deepening economic reforms in China. Financial reform is imminent, which is also the objective requirement and essential part of economic system reform of China. The need of developing China’s OTC market becomes increasingly prominent with the deepening economical market reforms. The process of maturing and completing of OTC should be long because the China is still at the beginning. The gradual quitting in commodity derivatives could be based on the accumulated experience of monitoring and market trading in exchange rate and interest rate derivatives.
The main types of OTC Derivative included OTC Interest Rate Derivatives, OTC Forex Derivatives and Others (Commodity Derivatives, Equity Derivatives, Fixed Income, etc). The dominant type is OTC Forex Derivatives which holds more than 90% revenue share in Chinese Triennial OTC Derivative Market with about 20% of growth rate. The percentage of OTC Interest Rate Derivatives is approximately 6% with decreasing growth rate since 2015.
According to this study, over the next five years the Triennial OTC Derivatives market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Triennial OTC Derivatives business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Triennial OTC Derivatives market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Triennial OTC Derivatives value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
OTC Interest Rate Derivatives
OTC Forex Derivatives
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
OTC Options
Forward
SWAP
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
GF Securities
ZHONGTAI Securities
CITIC Securities
GUOTAI JUNAN Securities
Haitong Securities Company Limited
CHANGJIANG Securities
INDUSTRIAL Securities
SHANXI Securities
HUATAI Securities
GUOSEN Securities
CICC
PINGAN Securities
CMS
First Capital Securities
UBS
SHENWAN HONGYUAN Securities
Bank of China
Bank of Communications
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Triennial OTC Derivatives market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Triennial OTC Derivatives market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Triennial OTC Derivatives players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Triennial OTC Derivatives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Triennial OTC Derivatives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
