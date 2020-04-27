Global Underground Utility Mapping Market Overview 2020, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Major Manufacturers, Development Trends & Industry Forecast to 2025

The ‘Global Underground Utility Mapping Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.

The Global Underground Utility Mapping Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Underground Utility Mapping development in United States, Europe and China.

Underground Utility Mapping uses state-of-the-art electromagnetic (EM), practical inspection equipment, magnetic, acoustic/acoustic, ground penetrating radar (GPR), firewire detectors and robotic crawling technology to detect, trace and map buried public circuits.

Telecommunications comprises telephone lines, TV lines, cable TVs, fiber optic cables, and others. Telecommunication lines are the communication facilities that can be made up of paired, insulated copper conductors, such as, TIP (A) and RING (B). The size and number of conductors used in a cable vary with the requirement of the telecommunication system; it can be few or hundreds, or thousands of pairs.

The key players covered in this study

Hexagon Geosystems

GSSI

US Radar

Plowman Craven

Cardno

Sensors & Software

Vivax-Metrotech

multiVIEW Locates

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electromagnetic

Utility Detection Equipment magnetic

sonic/acoustic

ground penetrating radar

live line detector

robotic crawler techniques

Market segment by Application, split into

Construction

Industrial

Government Sectors

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

