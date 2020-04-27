Global Underground Utility Mapping Market Overview 2020, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Major Manufacturers, Development Trends & Industry Forecast to 2025
The ‘Global Underground Utility Mapping Market Research Report 2019’ Provides In Depth Analysis Of The Industry along with Important Statistics and Facts. With the help of this information, investors can plan their business strategies.
The Global Underground Utility Mapping Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Underground Utility Mapping development in United States, Europe and China.
Underground Utility Mapping uses state-of-the-art electromagnetic (EM), practical inspection equipment, magnetic, acoustic/acoustic, ground penetrating radar (GPR), firewire detectors and robotic crawling technology to detect, trace and map buried public circuits.
Telecommunications comprises telephone lines, TV lines, cable TVs, fiber optic cables, and others. Telecommunication lines are the communication facilities that can be made up of paired, insulated copper conductors, such as, TIP (A) and RING (B). The size and number of conductors used in a cable vary with the requirement of the telecommunication system; it can be few or hundreds, or thousands of pairs.
In 2018, the global Underground Utility Mapping market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Hexagon Geosystems
GSSI
US Radar
Plowman Craven
Cardno
Sensors & Software
Vivax-Metrotech
multiVIEW Locates
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Electromagnetic
Utility Detection Equipment magnetic
sonic/acoustic
ground penetrating radar
live line detector
robotic crawler techniques
Market segment by Application, split into
Construction
Industrial
Government Sectors
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Underground Utility Mapping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Underground Utility Mapping development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
