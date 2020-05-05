Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market Will Expand Exponentially by 2026| AngioDynamics, biolitec AG, CANDELA CORPORATION, Lumenis, Dornier MedTech, Energist Ltd., Eufoton s.r.l

Varicose vein treatment market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.03% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed to the surging incidences of varicose veins. The surge in the investments by the enterprises in the industry to develop innovative products is expected to contribute the growth of the market.

Highlights of the Study

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global varicose vein treatment market are Medtronic, AngioDynamics, biolitec AG, CANDELA CORPORATION, Lumenis, Dornier MedTech, Energist Ltd., Eufoton s.r.l., Teleflex Incorporated, Quanta System, Sciton Inc., Fotona, BTG International Ltd., Merz Pharma, Alma Lasers, The Vein Company, Grocare, Chemical Factory Kreussler & Co. GmbH, LeMaitre Vascular’s Inc. and VVT Med among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, PGI is the only and the first hub in the country to initiate FDA approved Endovenous superglue obliteration of varicose veins. It does not involve multiple injections. It is a non-thermal based procedure which only needs one needles and the treatment will be completed. Through this patient recovery is fast. This expanded the medical offerings of the PGI .

In March 2016, Medtronic has launched new product Barrx 360 Express radio frequency ablation. It helps in the treatment of Barrett’s esophagus and enabling treatment more easily and efficiently. It has self-adjusting circumferential RFA catheter. It enables the physicians to lower the procedural time by 20 percent. This product launched as to broaden the portfolio of the products of the company .

Segmentation: Global Varicose Vein Treatment Market

By Treatment Mode

Endovenous Ablation

Injection Sclerotherapy

Surgical Ligation/Stripping

By Product

Ablation Devices Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Laser Ablation Devices

Venous Closure Products

Surgical Products

By End User

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

