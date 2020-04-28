 Global Vascular Patches Market 2020:Comprehensive Study By B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (US), Maquet (Germany), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US)

Vascular patches market is expected to reach USD 634.2 million by 2025, from USD 323.0 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The vascular patches market report includes data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. Moreover, the report figures out whether there will be any changes in market competition during the forecast period. It estimates the region that is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global market. A data triangulation method is used in the entire report which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. The vascular patches report covers detailed analysis of top players.

Some of the major players operating in global vascular patches market are Terumo Corporation (Japan), C. R. Bard, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (US), Maquet (Germany), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), Admedus (Australia), CryoLife, Inc. (US), Labcor Laboratórios Ltda (Brazil), Baxter International Inc. (US), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), Neovasc Inc. (U.S.) and Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (U.S.) among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Edwards Lifesciences, LLC (California) received U.S. FDA aaproval to its product Duravess Bovine Pericardial Vascular Patch which is designed for dependable vessel repair.

In February 2012, Neovasc Inc. (U.S.) and LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (U.S.) had an agreement in which LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Purchase certain specific rights to Neovasc’s biological vascular surgical patch product technology on an accelerated basis price of USD 4.6 million.

Competitive Analysis:

The global vascular patches market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vascular patches market market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rapidly growing geriatric population

The growing occurrences of the vascular diseases among the population

Increasing adoption of the vascular patches in the surgeries

Growth rate of the vascular surgeries

Lack of skilled professionals

Cases of product failures

Market Segmentation: Global Vascular Patches Market

By Material

(Biologic, Synthetic),

Application

(Carotid Endarterectomy, Open Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms, Vascular Bypass Surgery),

End Users

(Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of-Asia Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

