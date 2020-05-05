Global Vehicle Analytics Market 2020 Business Growth Opportunities, Significant Technology, Comprehensive Information, Market Competition and Precise Outlook till 2024
Global Vehicle Analytics market report helps the end-users to understand the industry plans, growth factors, development strategies and policies implemented by leading Vehicle Analytics players. This report analyses various facts and figures to grow the global Vehicle Analytics market revenue. A detailed explanation of Vehicle Analytics potential consumers, market values, and the future scope are offered in this report. The key players of Vehicle Analytics industry, their product portfolio, market share, industry profiles is studied in this report.
On global level Vehicle Analytics industry is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and regions. It also focuses on market dynamics, Vehicle Analytics market growth drivers, developing market segments and the market growth curve is offered based on past, present and future market statistics. The industry plans, news, and policies are presented at a global and regional level. The major market players are studied on the basis of gross margin, production volume, price structure, and market value. The competitive scenario among Vehicle Analytics players will help the industry contenders in planning their policies. The report statistics covered in this report by LP Information will be a beneficial guide to form the business growth.
Vehicle Analytics, the types cover Software and Services, the End Users include Vehicle OEMs, Fleet Owners, Regulatory Bodies, Insurers and Others.
In the last several years, global market of Vehicle Analytics developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 24.2%. As an important role in automotive market, the development of Vehicle Analytics have a close relationship with the development of technology.
North America and Europe account for 44% and 31% market share in 2017 respectively. As developed region, the growth rate of Vehicle Analytics are as high as less than 25%. On the other hand, the development speed of Vehicle Analytics in China and other Asian countries is relatively high. Besides, China also have larger consumption market with market share of 10% in 2017.
Market Concentration is very weak though the top 10 manufacturers occupies nearly 65% market share in 2017. There are still some of companies participated in this market.
According to this study, over the next five years the Vehicle Analytics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Vehicle Analytics business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Vehicle Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Vehicle Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Vehicle Analytics Software Platform
Professional & Consulting Services
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
OEMs
Service Providers
Automotive Dealers
Fleet Owners
Regulatory Bodies
Insurers
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IBM
HARMAN
SAP
Microsoft
Teletrac Navman
INRIX
Automotive Rentals
WEX
Inseego Corp
Genetec
IMS
Noregon
Xevo
Azuga
Procon Analytics
Infinova
KEDACOM
Pivotal Software
Acerta Analytics Solutions
CloudMade
Agnik
Amodo
Digital Recognition Network
EngineCAL
Inquiron
Plotly
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Vehicle Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Vehicle Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Vehicle Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Vehicle Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Vehicle Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Vehicle Analytics Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Vehicle Analytics Segment by Type
2.2.1 Vehicle Analytics Software Platform
2.2.2 Professional & Consulting Services
2.2.3 Managed Services
2.3 Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Vehicle Analytics Segment by Application
2.4.1 OEMs
2.4.2 Service Providers
2.4.3 Automotive Dealers
2.4.4 Fleet Owners
2.4.5 Regulatory Bodies
2.4.6 Insurers
2.4.7 Other
2.5 Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Vehicle Analytics by Players
3.1 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Vehicle Analytics Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Vehicle Analytics by Regions
4.1 Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Vehicle Analytics Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Vehicle Analytics Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Vehicle Analytics Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Vehicle Analytics Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Vehicle Analytics by Countries
7.2 Europe Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Vehicle Analytics by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Forecast
10.1 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Vehicle Analytics Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Vehicle Analytics Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Vehicle Analytics Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Vehicle Analytics Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 IBM
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Vehicle Analytics Product Offered
11.1.3 IBM Vehicle Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 IBM News
11.2 HARMAN
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Vehicle Analytics Product Offered
11.2.3 HARMAN Vehicle Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 HARMAN News
11.3 SAP
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Vehicle Analytics Product Offered
11.3.3 SAP Vehicle Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 SAP News
11.4 Microsoft
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Vehicle Analytics Product Offered
11.4.3 Microsoft Vehicle Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Microsoft News
11.5 Teletrac Navman
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Vehicle Analytics Product Offered
11.5.3 Teletrac Navman Vehicle Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Teletrac Navman News
11.6 INRIX
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Vehicle Analytics Product Offered
11.6.3 INRIX Vehicle Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 INRIX News
11.7 Automotive Rentals
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Vehicle Analytics Product Offered
11.7.3 Automotive Rentals Vehicle Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Automotive Rentals News
11.8 WEX
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Vehicle Analytics Product Offered
11.8.3 WEX Vehicle Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 WEX News
11.9 Inseego Corp
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Vehicle Analytics Product Offered
11.9.3 Inseego Corp Vehicle Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Inseego Corp News
11.10 Genetec
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Vehicle Analytics Product Offered
11.10.3 Genetec Vehicle Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Genetec News
11.11 IMS
11.12 Noregon
11.13 Xevo
11.14 Azuga
11.15 Procon Analytics
11.16 Infinova
11.17 KEDACOM
11.18 Pivotal Software
11.19 Acerta Analytics Solutions
11.20 CloudMade
11.21 Agnik
11.22 Amodo
11.23 Digital Recognition Network
11.24 EngineCAL
11.25 Inquiron
11.26 Plotly
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
