Global Vehicle Analytics Market 2020 Business Growth Opportunities, Significant Technology, Comprehensive Information, Market Competition and Precise Outlook till 2024

Global Vehicle Analytics market report helps the end-users to understand the industry plans, growth factors, development strategies and policies implemented by leading Vehicle Analytics players. This report analyses various facts and figures to grow the global Vehicle Analytics market revenue. A detailed explanation of Vehicle Analytics potential consumers, market values, and the future scope are offered in this report. The key players of Vehicle Analytics industry, their product portfolio, market share, industry profiles is studied in this report.

On global level Vehicle Analytics industry is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and regions. It also focuses on market dynamics, Vehicle Analytics market growth drivers, developing market segments and the market growth curve is offered based on past, present and future market statistics. The industry plans, news, and policies are presented at a global and regional level. The major market players are studied on the basis of gross margin, production volume, price structure, and market value. The competitive scenario among Vehicle Analytics players will help the industry contenders in planning their policies. The report statistics covered in this report by LP Information will be a beneficial guide to form the business growth.

Vehicle Analytics, the types cover Software and Services, the End Users include Vehicle OEMs, Fleet Owners, Regulatory Bodies, Insurers and Others.

In the last several years, global market of Vehicle Analytics developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 24.2%. As an important role in automotive market, the development of Vehicle Analytics have a close relationship with the development of technology.

North America and Europe account for 44% and 31% market share in 2017 respectively. As developed region, the growth rate of Vehicle Analytics are as high as less than 25%. On the other hand, the development speed of Vehicle Analytics in China and other Asian countries is relatively high. Besides, China also have larger consumption market with market share of 10% in 2017.

Market Concentration is very weak though the top 10 manufacturers occupies nearly 65% market share in 2017. There are still some of companies participated in this market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Vehicle Analytics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Vehicle Analytics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Vehicle Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Vehicle Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Vehicle Analytics Software Platform

Professional & Consulting Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

OEMs

Service Providers

Automotive Dealers

Fleet Owners

Regulatory Bodies

Insurers

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

HARMAN

SAP

Microsoft

Teletrac Navman

INRIX

Automotive Rentals

WEX

Inseego Corp

Genetec

IMS

Noregon

Xevo

Azuga

Procon Analytics

Infinova

KEDACOM

Pivotal Software

Acerta Analytics Solutions

CloudMade

Agnik

Amodo

Digital Recognition Network

EngineCAL

Inquiron

Plotly

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vehicle Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vehicle Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vehicle Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vehicle Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Vehicle Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Vehicle Analytics Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Vehicle Analytics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Vehicle Analytics Software Platform

2.2.2 Professional & Consulting Services

2.2.3 Managed Services

2.3 Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Vehicle Analytics Segment by Application

2.4.1 OEMs

2.4.2 Service Providers

2.4.3 Automotive Dealers

2.4.4 Fleet Owners

2.4.5 Regulatory Bodies

2.4.6 Insurers

2.4.7 Other

2.5 Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Vehicle Analytics by Players

3.1 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Vehicle Analytics Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Vehicle Analytics by Regions

4.1 Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Vehicle Analytics Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Vehicle Analytics Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Vehicle Analytics Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Vehicle Analytics Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Vehicle Analytics by Countries

7.2 Europe Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Vehicle Analytics by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Vehicle Analytics Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Forecast

10.1 Global Vehicle Analytics Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Vehicle Analytics Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Vehicle Analytics Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Vehicle Analytics Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Vehicle Analytics Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Vehicle Analytics Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Vehicle Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 HARMAN

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Vehicle Analytics Product Offered

11.2.3 HARMAN Vehicle Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 HARMAN News

11.3 SAP

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Vehicle Analytics Product Offered

11.3.3 SAP Vehicle Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 SAP News

11.4 Microsoft

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Vehicle Analytics Product Offered

11.4.3 Microsoft Vehicle Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Microsoft News

11.5 Teletrac Navman

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Vehicle Analytics Product Offered

11.5.3 Teletrac Navman Vehicle Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Teletrac Navman News

11.6 INRIX

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Vehicle Analytics Product Offered

11.6.3 INRIX Vehicle Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 INRIX News

11.7 Automotive Rentals

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Vehicle Analytics Product Offered

11.7.3 Automotive Rentals Vehicle Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Automotive Rentals News

11.8 WEX

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Vehicle Analytics Product Offered

11.8.3 WEX Vehicle Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 WEX News

11.9 Inseego Corp

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Vehicle Analytics Product Offered

11.9.3 Inseego Corp Vehicle Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Inseego Corp News

11.10 Genetec

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Vehicle Analytics Product Offered

11.10.3 Genetec Vehicle Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Genetec News

11.11 IMS

11.12 Noregon

11.13 Xevo

11.14 Azuga

11.15 Procon Analytics

11.16 Infinova

11.17 KEDACOM

11.18 Pivotal Software

11.19 Acerta Analytics Solutions

11.20 CloudMade

11.21 Agnik

11.22 Amodo

11.23 Digital Recognition Network

11.24 EngineCAL

11.25 Inquiron

11.26 Plotly

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

