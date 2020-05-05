Global Video Intercom Devices Market 2020 Overview by Size, Share, Application, Regional, Growing Demand, Key Trends, Development, Business Opportunities & Top Key Players
Global Video Intercom Devices market report helps the end-users to understand the industry plans, growth factors, development strategies and policies implemented by leading Video Intercom Devices players. This report analyses various facts and figures to grow the global Video Intercom Devices market revenue. A detailed explanation of Video Intercom Devices potential consumers, market values, and the future scope are offered in this report. The key players of Video Intercom Devices industry, their product portfolio, market share, industry profiles is studied in this report.
On global level Video Intercom Devices industry is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and regions. It also focuses on market dynamics, Video Intercom Devices market growth drivers, developing market segments and the market growth curve is offered based on past, present and future market statistics. The industry plans, news, and policies are presented at a global and regional level. The major market players are studied on the basis of gross margin, production volume, price structure, and market value. The competitive scenario among Video Intercom Devices players will help the industry contenders in planning their policies. The report statistics covered in this report by LP Information will be a beneficial guide to form the business growth.
An intercom (intercommunication device), talkback or doorphone is a stand-alone voice communications system for use within a building or small collection of buildings, functioning independently of the public telephone network (Azori 2016). Intercoms are generally mounted permanently in buildings and vehicles. Intercoms can incorporate connections to public address loudspeaker systems, walkie talkies, telephones, and to other intercom systems. Some intercom systems incorporate control of devices such as signal lights and door latches.
Video intercom devices are intercom devices which use video method.
First, for industry structure analysis, the video intercom devices industry is not concentrated. The top five producers account for about 46% of the revenue market in 2016. Regionally, Asia is the largest production area of video intercom devices, and China and Japan are the main production country of video intercom devices in China. Compared with Japan produced products, video intercom devices produced in China are cheap and large volume
Second, the production of video intercom devices increases from 11.14 Million Units in 2012 to 14.16 Million Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 5.5%.
Third, China is the largest consumption region of video intercom devices, which occupied 36% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively have around 19.5% and 17% of the global total industry.
Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of video intercom devices producers is components and raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
Fifth, for forecast, the global video intercom devices revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~5%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of video intercom devices driven by urbanization in developing countries. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
According to this study, over the next five years the Video Intercom Devices market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2370 million by 2024, from US$ 1820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Video Intercom Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Video Intercom Devices market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Video Intercom Devices value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Analog Type
IP Type
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Residential Use
Commercial Use
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Aiphone
Panasonic
Honeywell
Entryvue
Legrand
Fermax
Samsung
TCS
Urmet
Commax
Guangdong Anjubao
Comelit Group
MOX
Zicom
Aurine Technology
Leelen Technology
WRT Security System
Siedle
Nippotec
Fujiang QSR
ShenZhen SoBen
Zhuhai Taichuan
Sanrun Electronic
2N
Kocom
Shenzhen Competition
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Video Intercom Devices market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Video Intercom Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Video Intercom Devices players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Video Intercom Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Video Intercom Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Video Intercom Devices Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Video Intercom Devices Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Video Intercom Devices Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Video Intercom Devices Segment by Type
2.2.1 Analog Type
2.2.2 IP Type
2.3 Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Video Intercom Devices Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Video Intercom Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Video Intercom Devices Segment by Application
2.4.1 Residential Use
2.4.2 Commercial Use
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Video Intercom Devices Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Video Intercom Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Video Intercom Devices by Players
3.1 Global Video Intercom Devices Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Video Intercom Devices Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Video Intercom Devices Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Video Intercom Devices by Regions
4.1 Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Video Intercom Devices Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Video Intercom Devices Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Video Intercom Devices Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Video Intercom Devices Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Video Intercom Devices by Countries
7.2 Europe Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Video Intercom Devices by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Video Intercom Devices Market Forecast
10.1 Global Video Intercom Devices Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Video Intercom Devices Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Video Intercom Devices Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Video Intercom Devices Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Video Intercom Devices Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Aiphone
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Video Intercom Devices Product Offered
11.1.3 Aiphone Video Intercom Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Aiphone News
11.2 Panasonic
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Video Intercom Devices Product Offered
11.2.3 Panasonic Video Intercom Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Panasonic News
11.3 Honeywell
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Video Intercom Devices Product Offered
11.3.3 Honeywell Video Intercom Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Honeywell News
11.4 Entryvue
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Video Intercom Devices Product Offered
11.4.3 Entryvue Video Intercom Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Entryvue News
11.5 Legrand
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Video Intercom Devices Product Offered
11.5.3 Legrand Video Intercom Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Legrand News
11.6 Fermax
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Video Intercom Devices Product Offered
11.6.3 Fermax Video Intercom Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Fermax News
11.7 Samsung
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Video Intercom Devices Product Offered
11.7.3 Samsung Video Intercom Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Samsung News
11.8 TCS
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Video Intercom Devices Product Offered
11.8.3 TCS Video Intercom Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 TCS News
11.9 Urmet
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Video Intercom Devices Product Offered
11.9.3 Urmet Video Intercom Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Urmet News
11.10 Commax
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Video Intercom Devices Product Offered
11.10.3 Commax Video Intercom Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Commax News
11.11 Guangdong Anjubao
11.12 Comelit Group
11.13 MOX
11.14 Zicom
11.15 Aurine Technology
11.16 Leelen Technology
11.17 WRT Security System
11.18 Siedle
11.19 Nippotec
11.20 Fujiang QSR
11.21 ShenZhen SoBen
11.22 Zhuhai Taichuan
11.23 Sanrun Electronic
11.24 2N
11.25 Kocom
11.26 Shenzhen Competition
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
