Global Video Intercom Devices Market 2020 Overview by Size, Share, Application, Regional, Growing Demand, Key Trends, Development, Business Opportunities & Top Key Players

Global Video Intercom Devices market report helps the end-users to understand the industry plans, growth factors, development strategies and policies implemented by leading Video Intercom Devices players. This report analyses various facts and figures to grow the global Video Intercom Devices market revenue. A detailed explanation of Video Intercom Devices potential consumers, market values, and the future scope are offered in this report. The key players of Video Intercom Devices industry, their product portfolio, market share, industry profiles is studied in this report.

On global level Video Intercom Devices industry is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and regions. It also focuses on market dynamics, Video Intercom Devices market growth drivers, developing market segments and the market growth curve is offered based on past, present and future market statistics. The industry plans, news, and policies are presented at a global and regional level. The major market players are studied on the basis of gross margin, production volume, price structure, and market value. The competitive scenario among Video Intercom Devices players will help the industry contenders in planning their policies. The report statistics covered in this report by LP Information will be a beneficial guide to form the business growth.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2692595

An intercom (intercommunication device), talkback or doorphone is a stand-alone voice communications system for use within a building or small collection of buildings, functioning independently of the public telephone network (Azori 2016). Intercoms are generally mounted permanently in buildings and vehicles. Intercoms can incorporate connections to public address loudspeaker systems, walkie talkies, telephones, and to other intercom systems. Some intercom systems incorporate control of devices such as signal lights and door latches.

Video intercom devices are intercom devices which use video method.

First, for industry structure analysis, the video intercom devices industry is not concentrated. The top five producers account for about 46% of the revenue market in 2016. Regionally, Asia is the largest production area of video intercom devices, and China and Japan are the main production country of video intercom devices in China. Compared with Japan produced products, video intercom devices produced in China are cheap and large volume

Second, the production of video intercom devices increases from 11.14 Million Units in 2012 to 14.16 Million Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 5.5%.

Third, China is the largest consumption region of video intercom devices, which occupied 36% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively have around 19.5% and 17% of the global total industry.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of video intercom devices producers is components and raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Fifth, for forecast, the global video intercom devices revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~5%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of video intercom devices driven by urbanization in developing countries. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Video Intercom Devices market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2370 million by 2024, from US$ 1820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Video Intercom Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Video Intercom Devices market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Video Intercom Devices value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Analog Type

IP Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Aiphone

Panasonic

Honeywell

Entryvue

Legrand

Fermax

Samsung

TCS

Urmet

Commax

Guangdong Anjubao

Comelit Group

MOX

Zicom

Aurine Technology

Leelen Technology

WRT Security System

Siedle

Nippotec

Fujiang QSR

ShenZhen SoBen

Zhuhai Taichuan

Sanrun Electronic

2N

Kocom

Shenzhen Competition

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Video Intercom Devices market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Video Intercom Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Video Intercom Devices players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Video Intercom Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Video Intercom Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-video-intercom-devices-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Video Intercom Devices Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Video Intercom Devices Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Video Intercom Devices Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Video Intercom Devices Segment by Type

2.2.1 Analog Type

2.2.2 IP Type

2.3 Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Video Intercom Devices Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Video Intercom Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Video Intercom Devices Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential Use

2.4.2 Commercial Use

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Video Intercom Devices Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Video Intercom Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Video Intercom Devices by Players

3.1 Global Video Intercom Devices Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Video Intercom Devices Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Video Intercom Devices Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Video Intercom Devices by Regions

4.1 Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Video Intercom Devices Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Video Intercom Devices Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Video Intercom Devices Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Video Intercom Devices Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Video Intercom Devices by Countries

7.2 Europe Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Video Intercom Devices by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Video Intercom Devices Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Video Intercom Devices Market Forecast

10.1 Global Video Intercom Devices Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Video Intercom Devices Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Video Intercom Devices Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Video Intercom Devices Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Video Intercom Devices Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Aiphone

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Video Intercom Devices Product Offered

11.1.3 Aiphone Video Intercom Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Aiphone News

11.2 Panasonic

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Video Intercom Devices Product Offered

11.2.3 Panasonic Video Intercom Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Panasonic News

11.3 Honeywell

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Video Intercom Devices Product Offered

11.3.3 Honeywell Video Intercom Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Honeywell News

11.4 Entryvue

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Video Intercom Devices Product Offered

11.4.3 Entryvue Video Intercom Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Entryvue News

11.5 Legrand

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Video Intercom Devices Product Offered

11.5.3 Legrand Video Intercom Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Legrand News

11.6 Fermax

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Video Intercom Devices Product Offered

11.6.3 Fermax Video Intercom Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Fermax News

11.7 Samsung

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Video Intercom Devices Product Offered

11.7.3 Samsung Video Intercom Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Samsung News

11.8 TCS

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Video Intercom Devices Product Offered

11.8.3 TCS Video Intercom Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 TCS News

11.9 Urmet

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Video Intercom Devices Product Offered

11.9.3 Urmet Video Intercom Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Urmet News

11.10 Commax

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Video Intercom Devices Product Offered

11.10.3 Commax Video Intercom Devices Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Commax News

11.11 Guangdong Anjubao

11.12 Comelit Group

11.13 MOX

11.14 Zicom

11.15 Aurine Technology

11.16 Leelen Technology

11.17 WRT Security System

11.18 Siedle

11.19 Nippotec

11.20 Fujiang QSR

11.21 ShenZhen SoBen

11.22 Zhuhai Taichuan

11.23 Sanrun Electronic

11.24 2N

11.25 Kocom

11.26 Shenzhen Competition

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2692595

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155