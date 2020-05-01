Global Video Surveillance Market Trends and Technology Development and Forecast by 2026

Global Video Surveillance Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Video Surveillance Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Video Surveillance Market

The global video surveillance market is expected to reach USD 72.43 billion by 2025 from USD 35.23 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Players: Global Video Surveillance Market

The renowned players are Dahua Technology Co., Ltd , Axis Communications AB, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, FLIR® Systems, Inc, Avigilon, HANWHA TECHWIN Co, LTD, The Infinova Group, BCDVideo,CP plus International, Panasonic India, Tiandy, Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co.,Ltd, VIVOTEK Inc, NICE Limited, Schneider Electric, Fermax Electronica S.A.U. , SAMSUNG, TVT Digital Technology co.,LTD(TVT Digital), Napco Security Company, Inc., MOBOTIX AG, Kocom Co., Ltd ,COMMAX Co.,Ltd and many more.

This report studies Global Video Surveillance Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Video Surveillance Market

The video surveillance is the monitoring system which uses a television system in which signals are transmitted from a television camera to the receivers by cables or telephone links forming a closed circuit to track an area or building. It is segmented into software, hardware and services. Mostly it is applicable in the field of enterprises and data centers, banking and finance buildings, hospitality centers, retail stores and malls, and warehouses.

In 2018, Panasonic launched wireless video door open in the field of video surveillance which is related to the smart security focus and protection lock.

In 2018, Zicom Electronic Security Systems introduced the protection in the field of vehicle passenger safety solutions which is basically known as street smart.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand in the field of drones, robotics, and automotive.

Growing demand in the field of retail stores and malls, enterprise and data centers, and banking sector .

Rising focus on intelligent transportation systems.

High cost for installation.

Expensive to manage and maintain the intelligence videos.

Conducts Overall Global Video Surveillance Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Video Surveillance Market, By System Type (Analog Video Surveillance Systems, IP Video Surveillance Systems), Offering (Hardware, Software, Video Surveillance-As-A-Service, Installation, Maintenance Services), Vertical(Commercial, Infrastructure, Military & Defense, Residential, Public Facility, Industrial), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)-Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Video Surveillance Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players.

Market Segmentation: Global Video Surveillance Market

The market is based on System type, Offering, Vertical and geographical segments.

Based on System type, the market is segmented into analog video surveillance systems, IP video surveillance systems.

Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software, video surveillance-as-a-service, installation and maintenance services.

Based on vertical, the market is segmented into commercial, infrastructure, military & defense, residential, public facility, industrial.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Video Surveillance Market

The global video surveillance market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) report includes market shares of market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

What will the Global Video Surveillance Market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

