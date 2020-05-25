Global Voglibose Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.2% From 2020 To 2027

Voglibose is often used in combination with glimepiride and metformin in the treatment of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes patients. It is basically an alpha-glycosidase inhibitor, which delays the intestinal absorption of glucose and prevents the spike of blood glucose levels post-meal.

Postprandial hyperglycemia often associated with the increased risk of cardiovascular complications in the later life of diabetic patients. If the plasma glucose level is exceeding 140mg/dl post meal then the patient is reported to be suffering from postprandial hyperglycemia, it occurs owing to the decreased insulin sensitivity in the peripheral tissues with lower suppression of hepatic glucose post meals. Physical inactivity and exponential rise in the adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle primarily determine the clinical application of voglibose in the treatment of postprandial hyperglycemia. Type 1b glycogen storage disease is categorized as an orphan disease having a prevalence rate of 1 per 100,000 births worldwide. Voglibose has been extensively studied in the clinical trials for its therapeutic efficacy and safety for the treatment of type 1b glycogen storage disease.

Hospital pharmacy is currently reigning the distribution channel segment for the voglibose market. The major parameter responsible for its magnificent market growth is the significant rise in public health awareness causing a large number of patients to visit hospital pharmacy with doctor’s prescription of voglibose for the treatment of postprandial hyperglycemia. Retail pharmacy is anticipated to record excellent market growth in the near future on account of the exponential growth in the generic drugs market worldwide and the capability to serve pre-diabetic patients in remote locations.

In the present scenario North America is dominating the geography segment for the voglibose market. A significant rise in the number of postprandial hyperglycemic patients and rising prevalence of obesity together determine the voglibose market growth in the region. As per the research citings provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC), approximately 24.4 million U.S. citizens are suffering from type 2 diabetes. Affordable reimbursement scenario provided for the use of voglibose in the treatment of postprandial hyperglycemia further consolidates the voglibose market growth in the region. Europe is in second place on account of the rising prevalence of type 2 diabetes in the young population of the European Union. As per the latest report presented by the European Commission the type 1b glycogen storage disease occurs in 1 in 20,000 Ashkenazi Jews population residing in the Eastern European region. Asia Pacific is set to highlight faster market growth during the forecast period owing to the significant rise in obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and consumption of junk food causing diabetes and developing healthcare infrastructure.

Pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in the manufacturing of voglibose are Pfizer, Inc., Eris LifeSciences Pvt. Ltd., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Pvt., Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cadila Healthcare, Cipla Limited, Mylan Labs Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, and Lupin Ltd.

Market Key Takeaways:

A constant rise in the number of diabetic patients diagnosed with postprandial hyperglycemia

Effective combination of voglibose with glimepiride and metformin used as first-line therapy for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in newly diagnosed patients

Affordable reimbursement scenario for the use of voglibose in the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus

