Global Warehouse Robotics Market SWOT analysis and Key Growth methodologies | ABB Robotics, Eaton, YRG, Inc., Kawasaki Robotics, Vigilant Robots, Hitach

The Global Warehouse Robotics Market was valued at USD 1,950.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2,450.0 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 12.0% for the forecast to 2025. Leading players of global warehouse robotics market are ABB Robotics, Eaton, YRG, Inc., Kawasaki Robotics, Vigilant Robots, Hitachi, Scape Technologies, KUKA Robotics, Daifuku America, ATS Automation, Dematic, Amazon Robotics, EK Automation, FANUC America Corporation, Hitachi Solutions Canada, mobile Industrial Robots ApS, Kiva Systems, Rockwell Automation, Adept Technologies Inc., JBT Corporation, BlueBotics SA, Intelligrated, Toshiba, PARI Robotics Inc.,FANUC UK, FANUC Europe, Fanuc Robot, and others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global warehouse robotics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of warehouse robotics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global warehouse robotics players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the warehouse robotics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of warehouse robotics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

The global warehouse robotics market is largely driven by the increased demand for automation due to the prevailing competition in e-commerce, rise in the number of stock keeping units, and advancements in technology. Warehouse robots are gaining a lot of popularity and its rising importance due to its usage in varied number of applications such as food and beverage, automotive, pharmaceuticals, electronics, construction, defense, oil and gas. The Asia-Pacific market for warehouse robotics is largely driven by China, South Korea, and Japan, where e-commerce, electronics & electrical, food & beverage, metal & machinery, and automotive that are already established.

Increased demand of automation, time saving and reduction in cost, increasing number of stock keeping units, increasing demand and awareness towords quality and safety production, advancement in technology, increased use in various applications and industries such as food and beverage, electronics, are the important market drivers for the warehouse robotics market. The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

In June 2018, Mobile Industrial Robots ApS (Denmark) launched a new warehouse robot for heavy lifting named MiR 500. This warehouse robot is able to carry 500 kg of weight. This product has laser-scanning technology that offers optimal safety solution with 3D cameras. In December 2014, Amazon had installed 15,000 warehouse robots in its U.S. warehouse to cut operation cost by one-fifth and to meet the increasing consumer demand.

Crucial Features of Warehouse Robotics Market Report:

Intensive outline of Warehouse Robotics industry alongside anticipated development examination and memorable and current status of the business.

A wide-running examination of real contenders, makers, providers, merchants in the Warehouse Robotics showcase alongside driving contender’s item determination, indispensable money related subtleties, corporate profiles, and rewarding business stratagems.

Exact and fundamental assessment of Warehouse Robotics advertise division dependent on item/benefit types, applications, areas, and innovation.

Significant experiences into import/send out exercises, request and supply examination, Warehouse Robotics piece of the overall industry, measure, development rate, benefit, income, CAGR, and other basic subtleties.

A significant investigation of changing business sector elements, Warehouse Robotics advertise main impetus just as generation examination, limit, producing cost, industry chain structure, and dynamic viewpoint.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Warehouse Robotics Market Industry Overview

1.1 Warehouse Robotics Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Warehouse Robotics Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Warehouse Robotics Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Warehouse Robotics Market Size by Demand

2.3 Warehouse Robotics Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three: Warehouse Robotics Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Warehouse Robotics Market Size by Type

3.3 Warehouse Robotics Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Four: Major Region of Warehouse Robotics Market

4.1 Warehouse Robotics Sales

4.2 Warehouse Robotics Revenue & market share

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

Chapter Six: Conclusion

Key Segmentation of Warehouse Robotics Market

Global Warehouse Robotics Market,

By Product

Fixed Robots,

Cylindrical Robots,

Mobile Robots,

Gantry Robots,

Stationery Articulated Robots

Function

Pick & Place,

Assembling and Dissembling,

Transportation,

Packaging

Software

Warehouse Management System,

Warehouse Execution System,

Warehouse Control System

Industry Vertical

E-commerce,

Automotive,

Pharmaceuticals,

Electronics & Electrical,

Metal and Machinery,

Food and Beverages,

Chemical, Others

Geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

