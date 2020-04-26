Global Wedding Planning Market 2020 by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis and Forecast 2025

The research report on Wedding Planning market offers a complete analysis on the study of Wedding Planning industry. The report also helps the service providers to offer up-to-date and accurate information about the client requirements, attitudes, consumer preferences, buying intentions, and their changing tastes. The Wedding Planning market report helps to develop correlative relationship among the consumers demand and preferences and product brands. In addition to this, the Wedding Planning market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The Wedding Planning report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. Likewise, with the information covered in Wedding Planning market report, marketing of goods could be made economical and effective that leads to reduce all types of wastage.

This report focuses on the global Wedding Planning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wedding Planning development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Lisa Vorce

Alison Events

KT Merry

Easton Events

Oren Co

David Stark

Chic Weddings

Holly-Kate?Company

Erigo Event

Event Chapters

Glam Events

Home Raven

BAQAAWDC

ZZEEH

Genius Eventi

Zest Events

Classy Kay Events

The Artful Event Company

Le Wedding Mill

Arabia Weddings

Rosemary Events

Countrywide Events

Shannon Leahy Events

Beth Helmstetter Events

Duet Weddings

Geller Events

Wedlock

J.Lemons Events

Snapdragon

Elisa Mocci

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Destination Wedding Planning

Local Wedding Planning

Market segment by Application, split into

Online Store

Chain Store

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wedding Planning are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Wedding Planning Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Wedding Planning Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Destination Wedding Planning

1.4.3 Local Wedding Planning

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wedding Planning Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Online Store

1.5.3 Chain Store

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Wedding Planning Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Wedding Planning Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Wedding Planning Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Wedding Planning Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Wedding Planning Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Wedding Planning Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Wedding Planning Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Wedding Planning Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Wedding Planning Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

Continued….

