Global Western Blotting Market Trends and Prospects Report to 2027 With Key Players Such as Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., General Electric Company, Advansta Inc
Global Western Blotting Market report contains a specific study of the industry which defines what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The market drivers and restraints have also been described using SWOT analysis. The report demonstrates important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the industry by the chief market players. The Global Western Blotting Market report consists of all the company profiles of the major players and brands in the market place. This market report not only gives an advantage to develop your business but also helps you outshine the competition.
Market Analysis:
western blotting market is registering a substantial CAGR of 5.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the .surging investments in R&D by biotechnical and pharmaceutical companies and growing incidence of hid/aids.
Global Western Blotting Market By Product (Instruments, Consumables), Application (Biomedical & Biochemical Research, Disease Diagnostics, Agriculture, Other Applications), End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Key Market Competitors Covered in the report
- Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- GENERAL ELECTRIC
- Advansta Inc.
- LI-COR, Inc.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Bio-Techne.
- Merck KGaA,
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- ProteinSimple
- Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.
- Abcam plc.
- VWR International, LLC.
- Azure Biosystems, Inc.
- Cygnus Technologies
- KOMABIOTECH
- Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.
- Precision Biosystems
- Aviva Systems Biology Corporation,
Market Definition: Global Western Blotting Market
Western blotting is a method used specifically for the evaluation of proteins. The western blotting method uses gel electrophoresis to trigger molecular separation. The separated molecules are transmitted to a second matrix at the end of electrophoresis, which commonly contains polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) or membrane of nitrocellulose. Then it is blocked with a particular mechanism to avoid any non-specific binding of antibodies to the membrane surface. A suitable substrate is then introduced to the enzyme as a sample was mixed with an enzyme-labeled antibody, which together generates detectable item such as chromogenic precipitate for colorimetric detection on the membrane.
Market Drivers
- Increasing demand for personalized medicine is driving the growth of the market
- Increasing research activities and R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
- Introduction of advanced diagnostic technologies is helping in market growth
- High awareness and escalating prevalence of diseases are fueling the market growth
- Cost-effective, quick diagnostic treatment by western blotting processors drives the market growth
Market Restraints
- Requires skilled and professional lab technicians to perform this technique
- It needs high optimization of experimental environment like protein isolation, gel concentration etc.
- Emergence of alternative technologies restraints the growth of the market
Key Pointers Covered in the Western Blotting Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
- Market Size
- Market New Sales Volumes
- Market Replacement Sales Volumes
- Market Installed Base
- Market By Brands
- Market Procedure Volumes
- Market Product Price Analysis
- Market Healthcare Outcomes
- Market Cost of Care Analysis
- Market Regulatory Framework and Changes
- Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
- Market Shares in Different Regions
- Recent Developments for Market Competitors
- Market Upcoming Applications
- Market Innovators Study
Segmentation: Global Western Blotting Market
By Product
- Consumables
- Reagents
- Kits
- Other Consumables
- Instruments
- Gel Electrophoresis Instruments
- Blotting Systems
- Wet Blotting Systems
- Semi-Dry Blotting Systems
- Imagers
- Chemiluminescent Imagers
- Fluorescent Imagers
- Other Imagers
By Application
- Biochemical & Biomedical Research
- Disease Diagnostics
- Agriculture
- Other Applications
By End User
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Other End Users
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific had launched iBright 1500 Imaging System Series for western blot and gel imaging. It has various features which enables the scientist to conduct their research effectively are Powerful, Automatic zoom, high-resolution 9.1-megapixel camera, focus and sample rotation and Core fluorescent blot, protein gel chemiluminescent blot, and DNA gel imaging capabilities. This launch had expanded the product portfolio of the company.
- In May 2018, SYGNIS AG had launched 2view. It is a unique method optimized for western blotting. It allows extended detection within the broad range of used western blot application. This product launch had expanded the customer base of the company as well as surged the market share of the company.
Competitive Analysis:
Global western blotting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of western blotting market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
