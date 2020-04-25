Global Western Blotting Market Trends and Prospects Report to 2027 With Key Players Such as Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., General Electric Company, Advansta Inc

Global Western Blotting Market report contains a specific study of the industry which defines what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The market drivers and restraints have also been described using SWOT analysis. The report demonstrates important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the industry by the chief market players. The Global Western Blotting Market report consists of all the company profiles of the major players and brands in the market place. This market report not only gives an advantage to develop your business but also helps you outshine the competition.

Market Analysis:

western blotting market is registering a substantial CAGR of 5.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the .surging investments in R&D by biotechnical and pharmaceutical companies and growing incidence of hid/aids.

Global Western Blotting Market By Product (Instruments, Consumables), Application (Biomedical & Biochemical Research, Disease Diagnostics, Agriculture, Other Applications), End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Advansta Inc.

LI-COR, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Bio-Techne.

Merck KGaA,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

ProteinSimple

Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.

Abcam plc.

VWR International, LLC.

Azure Biosystems, Inc.

Cygnus Technologies

KOMABIOTECH

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

Precision Biosystems

Aviva Systems Biology Corporation,

Market Definition: Global Western Blotting Market

Western blotting is a method used specifically for the evaluation of proteins. The western blotting method uses gel electrophoresis to trigger molecular separation. The separated molecules are transmitted to a second matrix at the end of electrophoresis, which commonly contains polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) or membrane of nitrocellulose. Then it is blocked with a particular mechanism to avoid any non-specific binding of antibodies to the membrane surface. A suitable substrate is then introduced to the enzyme as a sample was mixed with an enzyme-labeled antibody, which together generates detectable item such as chromogenic precipitate for colorimetric detection on the membrane.

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for personalized medicine is driving the growth of the market

Increasing research activities and R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Introduction of advanced diagnostic technologies is helping in market growth

High awareness and escalating prevalence of diseases are fueling the market growth

Cost-effective, quick diagnostic treatment by western blotting processors drives the market growth

Market Restraints

Requires skilled and professional lab technicians to perform this technique

It needs high optimization of experimental environment like protein isolation, gel concentration etc.

Emergence of alternative technologies restraints the growth of the market

Key Pointers Covered in the Western Blotting Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

Segmentation: Global Western Blotting Market

By Product

Consumables Reagents Kits Other Consumables

Instruments Gel Electrophoresis Instruments Blotting Systems Wet Blotting Systems Semi-Dry Blotting Systems Imagers Chemiluminescent Imagers Fluorescent Imagers Other Imagers



By Application

Biochemical & Biomedical Research

Disease Diagnostics

Agriculture

Other Applications

By End User

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End Users

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific had launched iBright 1500 Imaging System Series for western blot and gel imaging. It has various features which enables the scientist to conduct their research effectively are Powerful, Automatic zoom, high-resolution 9.1-megapixel camera, focus and sample rotation and Core fluorescent blot, protein gel chemiluminescent blot, and DNA gel imaging capabilities. This launch had expanded the product portfolio of the company.

In May 2018, SYGNIS AG had launched 2view. It is a unique method optimized for western blotting. It allows extended detection within the broad range of used western blot application. This product launch had expanded the customer base of the company as well as surged the market share of the company.

Competitive Analysis:

Global western blotting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of western blotting market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global western blotting market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

