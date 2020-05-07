Global White Box Server Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2019 – 2026

Expert solutions combined with potential capabilities make this Global White Box Server Market report outshining for the businesses. This study spans heterogeneous markets in accord with the client’s requirement and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. The report holds an immense importance when it comes to market definition, classifications, applications and engagements. Key data and information used while preparing this report is collected from the consistent sources that range from journals, websites, research papers, case studies, and magazines. This business report has comprehensive market insights and analysis that gives bigger perspective of the market place.

Market Analysis: Global White Box Server Market

Global White Box Server Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.45 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 25.26 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing data centres is driving the growth of this market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the white box server market are Quanta Computer lnc., WISTRON CORPORATION, INVENTEC CORPORATION, Foxconn Electronics Inc., MiTAC Holdings Corporation, Celestica International LP., COMPAL Inc., hyve solutions, Penguin Computing, SERVERSDIRECT., Jabil Inc., Super Micro Computer, Inc., ZT Systems, USI, SPEED Technology Inc., ZT Systems.

Conducts Overall Global White Box Server Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global White Box Server Market By Form Factor (Tower Server, Rack Server, Blade Server, Density- Optimized Server), Business Type (Data Centres, Enterprise Customers), Processor Type (X86 Server, Non-X86 Server), Operating System (Linux Operating System, Other Operating Systems), Server (Motherboard, Processor, Memory, Hard Drive, Server Case, Network Adapter, Power Supply Device), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global White Box Server Market

White box servers are usually used in data centres and are usually purchased by original design manufacturers. To provide customization to the customers, Original design manufacturer (ODM) built their servers with commercial off-the-shelf components which are later combined in different way. There is increase in the number of data centres worldwide is fuelling this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for open platforms is driving the market growth

Rising data centre worldwide is driving the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of support services is restraining the market growth

Reckless life span and no brand assurance is restraining the market growth.

Table Of Contents: Global White Box Server Market



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Equus Compute Solutions announced the launch of their WHITEBOX OPEN M2660 and M2760 servers which is specially designed for the applications like cloud services, content delivery, and virtualization. They can support WHITEBOX OPEN features and OpenBMC system management and can free the companies from proprietary system management.

In November 2017, Equus Compute Solutions announced the launch of SDX Platforms line of white box custom servers and storage solutions for cost-optimized software defined infrastructures. They will provide high performance & cost- effective hardware configurations and will support virtualization, hyper- coverage scale out etc.

Competitive Analysis

Global white box server market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of white box server market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

