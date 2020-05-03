Global Wireless Ev Charging Market  2019 Insights, Share, Growth and Future Trends

Global Wireless EV Charging Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Wireless EV Charging Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Key Market Competitors: Global Wireless EV Charging Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the wireless EV charging market are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Bombardier Inc., WiTricity Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, EVATRAN GROUP, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, ZTE Corporation, ELIX Wireless, HEVO Power, AddÉnergie Technologies Inc., Blink Charging Co., ChargePoint Inc., ClipperCreek, EVgo Services LLC, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Semaconnect, ABB, Alfen N.V., Allego B.V., Siemens AG, Efacec, IONITY GmbH, Schneider Electric, SAMSUNG SDI CO.LTD., TGOOD Global Ltd., Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Tritium Pty Ltd, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

This report studies Global Wireless EV Charging Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Market Analysis: Global Wireless EV Charging Market

Global wireless EV charging market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.67 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 844.25 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 117.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in electric vehicles on the road.

Market Definition: Global Wireless EV Charging Market

Wireless EV charging can be defined as the method of charging vehicles without the use of any wires while they are in motion or are fixed at the charging stations. This method of charging involves the vehicles to be incorporated with a power receiving coil installed underneath the vehicle’s surface and the power transmitting coil to be situated on the charging station so that the power can be transferred and the battery of the vehicles can be charged.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for electric vehicles and availability of electric vehicles on the road is expected to drive the market growth

Increase in usage of electric vehicles and distance travelled by these vehicles is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of infrastructure development from wired to wireless charging methods is expected to restrain the market growth

Requirement of long routes for the implementation of dynamic wireless charging is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players.

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Wireless EV Charging Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, WiTricity Corporation and Texas Instruments Incorporated have announced that they have collaborated and are aiming to use Texas’s automotive-grade semiconductor components in WiTricity’s wireless charging systems.

In May 2017, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. introduced dynamic electric vehicle charging dynamic electric vehicle charging (DEVC), which is aimed at allowing the users of the vehicles to charge their vehicles while driving.

Competitive Analysis: Global Wireless EV Charging Market

Global wireless EV charging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wireless EV charging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

