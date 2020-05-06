Global Wireless Fire Detection Market Huge Growth Opportunities | Industry Trends | Market Analysis & Global Forecast to 2027

This report comprises of a methodical investment analysis which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the market players. CAGR values mentioned in the Global Wireless Fire Detection Market business report gives estimations about the rise or fall of the product demand in the forecasted duration. It offers historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis of the market on a global and regional level. Not to mention, the data is collected only from the trustworthy sources such as journals, newspapers, company websites and annual reports of the companies on which businesses can rely confidently. This business document studies the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics which are helpful in developing production strategies.

This report studies Global Wireless Fire Detection Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Global wireless fire detection market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Wireless Fire Detection Market

Some of the major players operating in this market Ems Security Group Ltd, Electro Detectors Ltd, Sterling Safety Systems, Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, Wagner Group Gmbh, Hochiki Corporation, Halma Plc., Apollo Fire Detectors Limited, Robert Bosch Gmbh, EUROFYRE LTD., Detectomat Gmbh, Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd, Johnson Controls, Napco Security technologies, Inc., Def Nederland, Zeta Alarm ltd, Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L, Attentis, Vigilys, Inc and others.

Conducts Overall Global Wireless Fire Detection Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Wireless Fire Detection Market By Product Type (Sensors/Detectors, Call Points, Fire Alarm Panels and Modules, Input/output Modules and Others), System Type (Fully Wireless Systems, Hybrid Systems), Installation Type(New Installation and Retrofit Installation), Application (Indoor and Outdoor), Vertical(Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Healthcare and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Wireless Fire Detection Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Wireless fire detection can be defined as the system that ensures reliable transmission of data compared to the conventional system. These systems are highly suitable for new buildings or renovation, where cable channels are plant during the construction phase. Wireless fire detection system offers several benefits such as low maintenance cost, highly economical, flexibility and many more. Apart from this, wireless fire detection systems include a remote key fob that is used for triggering the panic button. These systems communicate wirelessly using cellular technology, so that users can activate the functions of system using a mobile device. The system is mostly installed in the commercial buildings, factory floors and offices.

Fire disaster is one of the threats that destroy the lives and property. Wireless fire detection system detects fire at early stage so that people or lives are safe from the fire by escaping from the places, or by the fire being extinguished. It has been observed that wireless technology has become an important part of modern life and wireless fire detection systems has several advantages over the traditional wired systems such as these system runs on batteries and is not connected to an electrical power source, which means that this system can work without any disruptions even in the case of any power outage.

Product Launch

In December 2018, Johnson Electric has announced the launch of UL certified antifreeze solution for wet pipe fire sprinklers named as TYCO LFP, which would ensure fast and effective flow in water-based fire suppression systems and help in protecting the pipes against damage from freezing in temperatures as low as -10ºF. It would be beneficial for the company as it is the first antifreeze solution which is UL certified as it would ensure quality to the customers for its use.

In August 2018, Napco Security has announced the launch of Napco FireLink 8-32 Zone FACP with Built-in LTE Cellular Communicator which would help in connecting the fire alarm systems. It would be beneficial for the company as the product is custom programmable &/or expandable up to 32 points using any combination of conventional, addressable and wireless devices and is NFPA 72/UL certified which would give assurance of the quality to the customers

In November 2016, EMS updated the product demonstration facility to give real like product demonstration at the product demonstration facility. Customer will be able to have the real product experience of the EMS wireless and hybrid products. Customers will be able to access the product base depending on its usage

