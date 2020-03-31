Glue-applied Labels Market – Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment Analysis 2019-2027

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Glue-applied Labels market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Glue-applied Labels market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Glue-applied Labels market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Glue-applied Labels market.

Market: Dynamics

The world glue-applied labels market is envisaged to collect ample of growth prospects on its way through to the forecast period 2017–2022. Opportunities could take shape on the back of the rise in the substitution of metal cans and glass bottles with plastic bottles. However, the growth of the market could be challenged by the decent growth of alternative forms of packaging labels discouraging the demand for glue-applied labels. Nevertheless, the escalation in the demand for sustainable labels could be one of the trends crucial for the growth of the market.

In order to sustain their brand in the world glue-applied labels market, companies are foreseen to opt for novel packaging options with unique labeling formats and features.

Global Glue-applied Labels Market: Segmentation

The international glue-applied labels market is prognosticated to be classified according to three categories, viz. face stock material, layer, and application. In terms of face stock material, the market could see a classification into paper, polypropylene, polyethylene, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Amongst these segments, paper is anticipated to strike gold with its larger share of US$14.2 bn by the end of 2022.

With respect to type of layer, the international glue-applied labels market could be segmented into laminated and non-laminated. As per application sector, the market is predicted to be segregated into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, tracking, logistics, and transportation, home and personal care, semiconductor and electronics, retail labels, and other products.

In view of regional segmentation, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) is prophesied to hold a greater share in the international glue-applied labels market. By the completion of the final forecast year, APEJ could garner a revenue of US$9.6 bn. Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) could be on the slower side of the market. However, there could be opportunities prevailing in North America, Europe, and Latin America, besides APEJ.

Global Glue-applied Labels Market: Competition

The worldwide glue-applied labels market is expected to incorporate leading players such as Avery Dennison Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., CCL Label, Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Henkel, Lintec, Inland Labels, 3M, and WS Packaging Group, Inc.

