Glue-applied Labels Market Report Focusing on Current Trends and Leading Fortune Companies by 2027

The global Glue-applied Labels market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

Glue-applied Labels Market research Report

Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Glue-applied Labels market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Glue-applied Labels market.

Market: Dynamics

Market: Dynamics

The world glue-applied labels market is envisaged to collect ample of growth prospects on its way through to the forecast period 2017–2022. Opportunities could take shape on the back of the rise in the substitution of metal cans and glass bottles with plastic bottles. However, the growth of the market could be challenged by the decent growth of alternative forms of packaging labels discouraging the demand for glue-applied labels. Nevertheless, the escalation in the demand for sustainable labels could be one of the trends crucial for the growth of the market.

In order to sustain their brand in the world glue-applied labels market, companies are foreseen to opt for novel packaging options with unique labeling formats and features.

Global Glue-applied Labels Market: Segmentation

The international glue-applied labels market is prognosticated to be classified according to three categories, viz. face stock material, layer, and application. In terms of face stock material, the market could see a classification into paper, polypropylene, polyethylene, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Amongst these segments, paper is anticipated to strike gold with its larger share of US$14.2 bn by the end of 2022.

With respect to type of layer, the international glue-applied labels market could be segmented into laminated and non-laminated. As per application sector, the market is predicted to be segregated into food and beverage, pharmaceutical, tracking, logistics, and transportation, home and personal care, semiconductor and electronics, retail labels, and other products.

In view of regional segmentation, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) is prophesied to hold a greater share in the international glue-applied labels market. By the completion of the final forecast year, APEJ could garner a revenue of US$9.6 bn. Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) could be on the slower side of the market. However, there could be opportunities prevailing in North America, Europe, and Latin America, besides APEJ.

Global Glue-applied Labels Market: Competition

The worldwide glue-applied labels market is expected to incorporate leading players such as Avery Dennison Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., CCL Label, Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Henkel, Lintec, Inland Labels, 3M, and WS Packaging Group, Inc.

This report studies the global Glue-applied Labels Market status and forecast, categorizes the global Glue-applied Labels Market size (value & volume), revenue (Million USD), product price by manufacturers, type, application, and region.

Report Highlights

Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Glue-applied Labels market

Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Glue-applied Labels market

Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Glue-applied Labels market

A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Glue-applied Labels market with the identification of key factors

The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Glue-applied Labels market to help identify market developments

