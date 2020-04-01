Glyphosate Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends

Glyphosate Market: Report Highlights

The glyphosate market report analyzes the opportunities in the global market, analyzing the data on a historical basis, estimated data for 2019, and forecasted data till the year 2029. The market analysis includes data in terms of both, value (US$) and volume (MT). The market outlook of the glyphosate market report covers an overview of the agriculture industry, global pesticide industry outlook, macroeconomic outlook, and forecasted factors. The market dynamics section includes key drivers, trends, and restraints prohibiting the growth of the glyphosate market, value chain analysis, and others. The competitive landscape of multinational players operating in the business of glyphosate, and market attractiveness analysis by product type, application, and region are some of the key insights covered in the report.

Glyphosate Market: Taxonomy

The research report assesses the market share of the glyphosate market on a global perspective by product type, application, and regional analysis. The regional segment includes glyphosate markets of North America, Europe, Latin America, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides market outlook as per historical data of 2014–2018 and forecasted data for 2019–2029. This study includes an in-depth analysis of the global glyphosate market, including recent developments, product offerings by key glyphosate manufacturers, opportunity assessment, and key drivers and trends contributing towards the growth of the glyphosate market, globally.

Research Steps for Market Crackdown

The global glyphosate market report begins by estimating the market in the base year in terms of value and volume consumption. To arrive at the volume consumption of glyphosate, XploreMR estimated volume data on the consumption of pesticides, further scrutinized data analysis of herbicides for several countries, and track the type of herbicides used across various countries and regions. The data was further validated through evaluating harvested cropland throughout the globe, and the average use of glyphosate on harvested crops and also evaluating the crop cycle. After analyzing the pesticide market, we have analyzed the glyphosate composition ratio and the inclusion level of glyphosate in crop protection products, which assisted us in deriving overall estimates for glyphosate. These include the production, growth, volume and value sales, transition, pricing, and consumption of glyphosate for agriculture production. The consumption and production of different types of glyphosate were also analyzed across multiple regions to support the glyphosate market forecast. XploreMR then determined the volume consumption of glyphosate across various regions such as of North America, Europe, Latin America, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa.

To forecast and analyze the data, an internal proprietary model was used to analyze different macro-economic, industry-based demand driving factors impacting the market, and forecast trends. Factors include the growth of the global agriculture industry and harvesting land using herbicides and its sub-industry verticals, growth of harvesting land for cereals, grains, fruits, vegetables, roots and tubers, pulses and other croplands, consumption patterns, methods of application, mixture ration, per hector usage of glyphosate, and other methods. By identifying and allocating a weighted score to macroeconomic and forecast factors that influence the demand for glyphosate, the market is assessed. Factors such as production of glyphosate and consumption patterns in the agriculture industry have been taken into consideration to arrive at the volume consumption of glyphosate in respective countries. Factors such as global glyphosate production of each region, have also been considered for market estimation of glyphosate. While analyzing the market, valid and authorized secondary data sources were considered, and also primary interviews were conducted in order to arrive at reliable and accurate data about the glyphosate market.

To analyze the pricing of glyphosate, the weighted average selling price method for glyphosate was considered. These prices were confirmed in their respective countries and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

Given the characteristics of the market, XploreMR triangulated the data based on the demand side, supply side, and market dynamics of the global glyphosate market. To develop the global glyphosate market forecast, XploreMR analyzed various factors to understand their respective impacts on the target market. However, quantifying the market across segments such as type, sources, and application is more a matter of quantifying expectations and analyzing the opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating economy, XploreMR not only provides forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyzes on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the market attractiveness index of each segment in the global glyphosate market, and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global glyphosate market, Persistence Market Research has presented a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global glyphosate market on the basis of market size, market share, and incremental opportunity. The revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global glyphosate market.

In the final section of the report on the global glyphosate market, a competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global glyphosate manufacturers. During the course of the research, many secondary and primary sources were considered. Secondary sources include paid databases, annual reports, investor presentations, publications, newsletters, blogs, reports published by industry associations, and others. Detailed company profiles of glyphosate manufacturers are included in the scope of the study to evaluate their key strategies, key developments in the glyphosate market space, and regional presence of glyphosate manufacturers. Some of the key players analyzed are DowDuPont, Nufarm, BASF.SE, UPL Ltd, HELM AG, Bayer, Rolfes Agri, Wynca Group, ADAMA Ltd, Albaugh LLC, GOOD HARVEST, ENVIRO Bio?Chem, Drexel Chemical, ECOGAURD, Bharat Group, Crystal Crop Protection Limited., Aristo Biotech, HPM Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd., Kalyani Industries Ltd., Crop Chemicals India Ltd., and others. The key players are focusing on new product launches and mergers for business expansion growth and development.

