GMO Crops Market: Opportunity Ahead of Earnings | To reach USD 46.9 billion by 2025

‘GMO Crops market’ research report provides the up-to-the-minute industry qualitative research data and industry upcoming trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and productivity. The GMO Crops industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies BASF SE, Bayer Crop Science India Ltd. , DowDuPont Inc., Groupe Limagrain Holdings Corp., KWS SAAT SE, Land O’ Lake, Monsanto Co., Sakata Seed Corp., Syngenta AG, Takii seeds, Agreliant Genetics LLC, Canterra Seeds and science, DLF Seeds and Science.

Global GMO Crops Market to reach USD 46.9 billion by 2025.

Global GMO Crops Market valued approximately USD 24.6 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.41% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Genetically Modified Crops (GMO) market are increase in agriculture productivity and decrease in need for harmful pesticide. In addition, increasing investment in the field of biotechnology research and development. The major restraining factors of global GMO Crops is possible health issues like allergies and stringent government regulation. Moreover, the low consumer awareness is another major restraining factor that negatively impact the market. Genetic Modification of crops is a technology that involves inserting DNA into the genome of an organism. To produce a GM plant, new DNA is transferred into plant cells. GMO crop can be modified so that they provide a complete nutritional profile. GMO crops can be engineered to last longer once harvested, which makes it possible to extend the distribution life of the product. GMO crops have a greater overall tolerance, no-till farming methods become a possibility. Even if tilling is required, less may be necessary to successfully plant a crop. GMO Crops use less water required for fields planted. GMO crops required fewer in-field operations and applications to maintain the quality of the yield. GMO crops also have a longer shelf life.

The regional analysis of Global GMO Crops Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted the leading market share of total generating revenue in 2017 across the globe owing to increasing approval of new bioengineered food. Europe is also contributing maximum share in the global transportation management system. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR with third largest in terms of revenue over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to rising population in the region and adoption of new technologies in the agricultural sector to meet the requirement of growing population.

The qualitative research report on ‘GMO Crops market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the GMO Crops market:

Market Segmentation:

By Crop Type (Corn, Soyabean, Cotton, Alfalfa, Sugar Beets, Zucchini, Papaya, Potato, Apple, Other), by Traits (Herbicide Tolerance, Insect Tolerance, Others), by Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Modern Trade, E-Retail, Other Retail Outlets)

Geographical Analysis: Regional of the market, covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Chapters to display the Global GMO Crops Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global GMO Crops, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global GMO Crops by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe GMO Crops Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe GMO Crops sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

