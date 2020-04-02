Good Growth Opportunities in Global Outdoor Coolers Market

The global Outdoor Coolers market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Outdoor Coolers market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Outdoor Coolers market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

The following manufacturers are covered:

YETI

Igloo

Coleman

OtterBox

Rubbermaid

Grizzly

Engel

Bison Coolers

ORCA

Pelican

Polar Bear Coolers

K2 coolers

AO coolers

Stanley

OAGear

Koolatron

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hard Coolers

Soft Coolers

Segment by Application

Camping

Fishing

Hunting

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Outdoor Coolers market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

