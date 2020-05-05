Grab Bar Market Recent Development, Company Profile Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2026 | TOTO, MOEN, KAWAJUN

“

Grab Bar Market Latest Research Report 2020 – From QYResearch’s Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Grab Bar market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Grab Bar Market Research Report 2020”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Grab Bar industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Grab Bar growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Grab Bar industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Grab Bar industry segments), market share of top players/products.

The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Grab Bar Market with regard to its current position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights valuable insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations such as TOTO, MOEN, KAWAJUN, YJL, Kohler, LIXIL Group, HealthCraft, Ponte Giulio, Invacare, Pressalit Care, Handicare, Liansheng, Etac, Baimuchuan, Drive DeVilbiss, K Care, O.D.F, MEYRA, Herdegen with an authoritative status in the Grab Bar Market.

Global Grab Bar Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Grab bars are safety devices designed to enable a person to maintain balance, lessen fatigue while standing, hold some of their weight while maneuvering, or have something to grab onto in case of a slip or fall. A caregiver may use a grab bar to assist with transferring a patient from one place to another. A worker may use a grab bar to hold on to as he or she climbs, or in case of a fall.

The grab bars market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography. The grab bars are classified into the Wall-Mounted, Floor-Mounted and Others; according to the installed type. As of 2017, Wall-Mounted grab bars segment dominates the market contributing more than 70% of the total market share of the total grab bars market. Depending on application, the grab bars market is further classified as Household, commercial (include hotel, hospital, etc.) As of 2017, demand for a grab bars for a Household dominated the overall market for the grab bars market.

This report covers leading companies associated in Grab Bar market:

TOTO, MOEN, KAWAJUN, YJL, Kohler, LIXIL Group, HealthCraft, Ponte Giulio, Invacare, Pressalit Care, Handicare, Liansheng, Etac, Baimuchuan, Drive DeVilbiss, K Care, O.D.F, MEYRA, Herdegen

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

– Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

– Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

– Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

– Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

– Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

– Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

– Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

– Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

– Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

– Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Wall-Mounted

Floor-Mounted

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Household

Commercial

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Grab Bar markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Grab Bar market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Grab Bar market.

