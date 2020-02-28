Graphic Processing Unit Market is Booming Worldwide | Samsung, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Intel Corporation and More

Graphic Processing Unit Market study with Graphs, market data Tables, Pie Chat, & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. Global Market presents a complete assessment of the future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Apple Inc., Broadcom, Silicon Integrated Systems Corporation, VIA Technologies Inc., Vivante Corporation, Matrox, Imagination Technologies Limited, Via.com and ZOTAC among others.

Global graphic processing unit market is growing at with the healthy CAGR of 34.05% during the forecast period to 2026.

Global graphic processing unit market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of graphic processing unit market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Graphic Processing Unit Market:

Rising number of heavy graphics games is driving the growth of the market

Rising adoption of portable computing devices including laptops, constantly evolving graphics games, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) will propel the market growth

Increasing use of GPUs by the organizations to accelerate the performance of their computing systems is also a driver for the market

Electronics and wearables and Internet of Things (IoT) market will create immense opportunities in the industry which is boosting the growth of the market

Incapability of integrated GPU to facilitate intensive graphics designing software will restrain the growth of the market

Rising demands for mobile based gaming and declining demand for desktops is hindering the market growth in the forecast period

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

(GCC Countries and Egypt) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Graphic Processing Unit Market Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Key Graphic Processing Unit Market Players Analysis-:

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the global market.

Details of Few Key Market Players are Given Here- Samsung, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Fujitsu, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., IBM Corporation, Imagination Technologies Limited., ARM Limited, Sony Corporation, Apple Inc., Broadcom, Silicon Integrated Systems Corporation, VIA Technologies Inc., Vivante Corporation, Matrox, Imagination Technologies Limited, Via.com and ZOTAC among others.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

