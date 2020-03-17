Green Data Center Market – Future Growth Strategies by 2028

This report presents the worldwide Green Data Center market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Green Data Center Market, by PUE Standard:

PUE 1 to 1.5

PUE 1.5 to 2

PUE Greater than 2

Green Data Center Market, by Component:

Air Conditioning

Power Backup

Storage & Servers

Network

Security Appliances

Green Data Center Market, by Ownership

External Co-location Dedicated Hosting

Internal Healthcare IT Telecommunication BFSI Government Energy &Utility Transportation & Logistics Other (Retail, etc.)



Green Data Center Market, by Geography:

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe EU7 NORDIC Countries Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Asia Australasia(Australia, New Zealand and Guinea) Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



