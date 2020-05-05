Greenhouse Soil Market – Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and 2020-2026 Forecasts | Scotts Miracle-Gro, Sun Gro, Klasmann-Deilmann

“

Greenhouse Soil Market Latest Research Report 2020 – From QYResearch’s Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Greenhouse Soil market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Greenhouse Soil Market Research Report 2020”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. The study will help to get a better understanding about the Greenhouse Soil industry competitors, a channel for the distribution, Greenhouse Soil growth potential, potentially disruptive trends, Greenhouse Soil industry product innovations, market size value/volume (regional/country level, Greenhouse Soil industry segments), market share of top players/products.

The study sums up the market scenario offering a basic overview of the Greenhouse Soil Market with regard to its current position and the industry size, based on revenue and volume. The research also highlights valuable insights pertaining to the regional ambit of the market as well as the key organizations such as Scotts Miracle-Gro, Sun Gro, Klasmann-Deilmann, Premier Tech, Copmpo, ASB Greenworld, Bord na Móna, Florentaise, Lambert, FoxFarm, Westland Horticulture, Matécsa Kft, Espoma, Hangzhou Jinhai, Michigan Peat, C&C Peat, Good Earth Horticulture, Free Peat, Vermicrop Organics with an authoritative status in the Greenhouse Soil Market.

Global Greenhouse Soil Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

In 2016, North America is the largest consumption market of Greenhouse Soil with market share of 32.5% due to the great demand of lawn and garden retail market. Followed by, Europe is another major consumer of greenhouse soil, occupying market share more than 30%.

In the global market, the market concentration degree will be higher and higher. The market share unlisted companies occupied is lower and lower. With the development of technology, the more complex product with unique formula will be more and more.

This report covers leading companies associated in Greenhouse Soil market:

Scotts Miracle-Gro, Sun Gro, Klasmann-Deilmann, Premier Tech, Copmpo, ASB Greenworld, Bord na Móna, Florentaise, Lambert, FoxFarm, Westland Horticulture, Matécsa Kft, Espoma, Hangzhou Jinhai, Michigan Peat, C&C Peat, Good Earth Horticulture, Free Peat, Vermicrop Organics

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Potting Mix

Garden Soil

Mulch

Topsoil

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Indoor Gardening

Greenhouse

Lawn & Landscaping

Other

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Greenhouse Soil markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Greenhouse Soil market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Greenhouse Soil market.

