Grid Scale Energy Storage Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2025

An Overview of the Global Grid Scale Energy Storage Market

The global Grid Scale Energy Storage market study touches on the growth prospects of the market during the historic period (2014-2018) as well as the forecast period (2019-2029). The report introspects the various factors that are projected to influence the growth trajectory of the Grid Scale Energy Storage market including the trends, drivers, and restraints.

The report offers a segment-wise analysis of the global Grid Scale Energy Storage market wherein the value, market share and growth of each segment is provided in detail. On the basis of product type, the Grid Scale Energy Storage market is bifurcated into product 1, product 2, product 3, and product 4. In addition, based on the application type, the market is segmented into application 1, application 2, application 3, and application 4.

The report outlines the current competitive landscape of the global Grid Scale Energy Storage market and throws light on the developments made by key vendors in the market. Some of most established players taken into consideration include:

The report provides a region-wise analysis of the global Grid Scale Energy Storage market and tracks the major developments, technological advances, regulatory changes, and other factors that are forecasted to impact the growth of the market in each region.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Beacon Power

Hydrostor

EnerVault

GE

Samsung SDI

S&C Electric

SustainX

Grid Scale Energy Storage Breakdown Data by Type

Pumped Hydroelectric Storage System

Thermal Storage

Battery Storage

Compressed Air Energy Storage

Flywheel Storage

Molten Salt Storage

Grid Scale Energy Storage Breakdown Data by Application

Mechanical Energy

Chemical Energy

Electrochemical Energy

Thermal Energy

Electromagnetic Energy

Grid Scale Energy Storage Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Grid Scale Energy Storage Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

