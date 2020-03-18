Growing End-use Adoption to Fuel Sales of Industrial Salt Market During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Global Industrial Salt Market: Overview

Industrial salt are made by the chemical substances with sodium chloride that enhances their wide range of industrial applications. These slats are used to develop glass, plastic and polyester. It is also used in the production of case-hardened steel, tires, brass, and pepper, etc. and also it is used in cleaning gas and oil wells. Industrial salt is used to improve the density of soil and mud in oil industry as it creates a more efficient and safe drilling rig. It is also used in backing soda, caustic soda, and other products and also it is used in water treatment facilities for water treatment. Industrial salt are also used in pharmaceuticals industry for the process of making saline solutions and capsules. Owing to increasing industrialization and growing pepper and pulp industry, Asia pacific is leading the global industrial salt market. India and china are the largest consumers of the industrial salt.

Global Industrial Salt Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing industrialization is primarily driving the global industrial salt market owing to wide range of industrial applications of these salts. Furthermore, industrial salt are cheaper than natural salt, which is further catalysing the growth of global industrial salt market as every company require cheaper sources of natural resources such as industrial salt. Growing demand for industrial salt in food and beverages industry is also fuelling the growth of global industrial salt market as it used in various food products. Moreover, the industrial salt are not difficult to find and easily available everywhere owing to global supply chain, which has made the product available everywhere. So the ease of availability of the product is also driving the growth of global industrial salt market. Increasing production of the chloralkali chemicals, due to rising demand for ethylene dichloride is also a major growth promoting factor for the global industrial salt market.

Global Industrial Salt Market: Segmentation

On the basis of production methods, the global industrial salt market is segmented into:-

Seawater solar evaporation

Brine extracted through solution mining

Mined rock salt

On the basis of end uses, the global industrial salt market is segmented into:-

Water conditioning

Chemical processing

Food and beverages industry

Agriculture

Road de-icing

Water Treatment

Freezing Point Depletion

Skins and Hides Industry

Global Industrial Salt Market: Region wise Outlook

The global industrial salt market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Demand for industrial salt is rising in developing countries due to increasing industrialization. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness an above average CAGR over the forecast period due growing demand for industrial salt from the developing countries in the region. Moreover, the development of pepper and construction industries in Asia pacific has led to rising consumption of the chloralkali chemicals is also propelling growth of the global industrial salt market in the region. India and china are the largest consumers of the industrial salt in the Asia pacific region. However, the global industrial salt market is expected to witness a steady growth by the end of 2027.

Global Industrial Salt Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global industrial salt market are-