Growth in Sales of Potassium Ferrocyanide Market to be Largely Driven by Rising Consumer Adoption

Global Potassium Ferrocyanide Market: Overview

Potassium ferrocyanide is organic compound with the formula K 4 [Fe(CN) 6 ] · 3H 2 O. Potassium ferrocyanide is the potassium salt of coordination complex, which is soluble in acid and water. It is a fine, yellow crystalline. Potassium ferrocyanide is prepared from ferrous chloride, calcium hydroxide, and hydrogen cyanide. It has various niche applications in the industry. Potassium ferrocyanide is used as an ingredient in various commercially available glucose meters for diabetics. In laboratory, it is used to determine concentration of the potassium permanganate. It has widespread uses in wine production, as an anti-caking agent in salts, security paper and many other applications. Moreover, Potassium ferrocyanide is also used in the dying of silk and wool and also it is used in metal extraction and to make adhesives, fire retardants, computer electronics, paints, dyes, nylon, Plexiglas and inks. In addition, potassium ferrocyanide is also used in cosmetics due to its properties such as anti-allergic, antibiotic, etc. which helps to remove many skin problems. It can be used by vegans as it is not an animal derived ingredient. Demand for potassium ferrocyanide is rising due to its various industrial applications owing to increasing industrialization in many developing countries.

Global Potassium Ferrocyanide Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing applications of potassium ferrocyanide in various industries due to extensive research and developments by the various companies is primarily driving the global potassium ferrocyanide market. Growing demand of wine and other alcoholic drinks owing to changing lifestyle of consumers is further fuelling the growth of global potassium ferrocyanide market as it is used to eliminate the copper and iron in production of wine. Growing demand for cosmetics owing to rising lifestyle of consumers is also catalysing the growth of global potassium ferrocyanide market as it is also used in cosmetics. In cosmetic products potassium ferrocyanide is used as an anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic agent. It is used as a natural ingredient. Growing demand for potassium ferrocyanide in bakery and confectionery products is also driving the growth of the market due to increasing consumer inclination towards processed bakery products.

Global Potassium Ferrocyanide Market: Segmentation

On the basis of applications, the global potassium ferrocyanide market is segmented into:-

Food and beverages Seasonings and condiments Bakery and confectionery Soups and sauces Other food products (meat products, coffee mixtures, etc.)

Personal care Cosmetics (lipsticks, eye shadows, etc.) Detergents Others

Other applications (wine production, fertilizers, etc.)

Global Potassium Ferrocyanide Market: Region wise Outlook

The global potassium ferrocyanide market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). ). Asia Pacific and Latin America are among the emerging clusters of the globe, which are anticipated to witness an above average CAGR over the forecast period. However, the global potassium ferrocyanide market is expected to witness a steady growth by the end of 2027. With the increasing industrialization in developing countries the demand for potassium ferrocyanide is also rising owing to its industrial applications.

Global Potassium Ferrocyanide Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global potassium ferrocyanide market are-