Guerbet Alcohols Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2027

market segmentation – by product type, by end use, and by region. The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and taxonomy along with value chain, pricing analysis region wise, drivers, restraints, and trends in the market. The sections that follow include global guerbet alcohols market analysis – by product type, end-use, and regional/country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global guerbet alcohols market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from the product type, end-use and region/country-wise segments, the report also provides volume (KT) data, absolute $ opportunity, and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period (2016-2024).

In the final section of the report, we have provided the global guerbet alcohols market structure and a detailed competition landscape with company market share and performance, to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of key players operating in the global guerbet alcohols market along with their business strategies. This would enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly.

Research methodology

For market data analysis, we have considered 2015 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2016 and forecast made for 2017–2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the weighted average price of guerbet alcohols, based on product type grades such as 2-butyloctanol, 2-hexyldecanol, 2-octyldodecanol, 2-decyltetradecanol, 2-dodecylhexadecanol and others across key geographies on a regional basis. The forecast assesses the total revenue (US$ Mn) as well as volume (Tons) of the global guerbet alcohols market. To deduce market volume size, consumption of guerbet alcohols has been considered. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the global guerbet alcohols market is expected to develop in the future. The critical market data, including the base number and segment splits, has been devised through in-depth secondary research. This data is then triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering both supply side and demand side drivers and other dynamics of the various regional markets, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts operating in the global guerbet alcohols market. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual consumption of guerbet alcohol and expected consumption in the global guerbet alcohol market over the forecast period.

We have also analyzed the different segments of the global guerbet alcohols market in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends governing the global guerbet alcohols market. The report also analyses the global guerbet alcohols market based on the absolute dollar opportunity. This usually overlooked while estimating the market forecast. However, from a sales perspective, it is essential to identify absolute dollar opportunity is essential to identify potential resources in the guerbet alcohol market.

PMR has developed a market attractiveness index to understand the key segments in terms of their performance and growth in the global guerbet alcohols market. This market attractiveness index would help clients to identify real market opportunities in the global guerbet alcohols market.

Analyst’s Pick

Niche market:

The final report is a milieu of crucial information fetched through extensive research. The primary and the secondary research played a crucial part in gauging the evolving market behavior within the forecast period. The market is niche and the chemical has its own genetic qualities that makes it popular amongst the major end-users present in the market.

Breaking boundaries:

Guerbet alcohols derivatives such as ethoxylates are a safer alternative for the cosmetic industry and they are presently widely accepted across the market. The inbuilt safer qualities and nature-friendly components present in guerbet alcohols will open newer avenues of growth for the market even in regions that are presently dominated by halal cosmetics.

A captive of cost:

The market expansion of the global guerbet alcohols market is somewhat walled by high prices. Guerbet alcohols are highly priced and most of the manufacturers are based across Europe and North America. The market growth is comparatively slow in the Asian markets.

