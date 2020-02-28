Halal Ingredients Market Growth and Future Prospects Analyzed

Global Halal Ingredients Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

The Halal Ingredients market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2).

The global Halal Ingredients market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

Growth Drivers

Health Benefits Offered by Halal Products Generate Market Demand

Large portion of theshares of the global halal ingredients market has beencommanded by the food and beverages industry in the last few years. The demand for halal ingredients is likely to continue with the same dominance in future as well.

Advocates of halal food believe that halal meat is healthier than the non-halal meat and also more humane. This particularly stems from the practice of draining all the blood from the animal once the jugular vein is cut. As the entire blood is drained out, it takes away all types of toxic substances with it. Uric acid is one of the components of blood, which can prove to be extremely damaging, if consumed by humans.

Halal ingredients are also increasingly been used in flavoring agents. Rising demand for new flavors is another factor that is propelling the global halal ingredients market over the period of stipulation. The growing demand for flavors is primarily driven by the ever-evolving preferences of consumers, which now is tilted toward convenience food. Therefore, several food companies seek halal certificates to cater to the growing demand for halal food products and expand business opportunities.

Global Halal Ingredients Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global halal ingredients market is analyzed across North America, South America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The Middle East and Africa is likely to be the one of the rapidly growing regions during the assessment period. The regional market has seen rapid strides on the back of the efforts of the United Arab Emirates to globalize halal industry. Numerous Arab countries have recently agreed on new framework for the mutual recognition of halal certificates.

Further, rapidly growing disposable incomes of people in Iran, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia is driving the food and beverage industry in the region. This is adding impetus to the halal ingredients market.

The global halal ingredients market is segmented as:

Type

Ingredients for Food & Beverage Industry

Ingredients for Pharmaceutical Industry

Ingredients for Cosmetics Industry

Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

