HARMONIC FILTER MARKET 2020 BOOSTED BY RISING DEMAND WITH KEY PLAYERS LIKE ABB LTD., ARTECHE, AVX CORPORATION

The Harmonic Filter market to Harmonic Filter sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Harmonic Filter market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Harmonic filter is used to eliminate the harmonic distortion occurred by appliances. Harmonic filter comprises of capacitors, inductors, and resistors that deflect harmonic currents to the ground. The need of harmonic filters has enabled manufacturers to reduce production downtime and operating costs. Rising need for high power quality and reliability, and increasing adoption of variable frequency drives (VFD) are some key aspects that will drive the harmonic filter market. Increasing demand in commercial applications, and increasing automation across end-user industries are some important factors that will provide opportunities for the Harmonic Filter market.

Leading companies profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Arteche, AVX Corporation, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (CG), Eaton Corporation PLC, Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), Schaffner Holding AG, Schneider Electric Se, Siemens AG, TDK Corporation

Rise in application in industrial and commercial sectors and stringent regulatory standards regarding energy consumption drive the harmonic filter market. However, lack of consumer awareness regarding harmonic suppression and high cost of harmonic filters restrains the market growth. Although imminent enforcement of stringent government regulations opens new opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Harmonic Filter industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The harmonic filter market is segmented on the basis of component, and vertical. On the basis of type, market is segmented as active, and passive. On the basis of voltage level market is segmented as low voltage harmonic, medium voltage harmonic, and high voltage harmonic.

The Harmonic Filter market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

