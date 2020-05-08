HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS MARKET 2020 BY IBM, SAP, MICROSOFT, HPE, CISCO, TIBCO, SEVEN LAKE TECHNOLOGIES, PETROCLOUD, WELLEZ, TABLEAU, ASPEN TECHNOLOGY

Healthcare Analytics a Game Changer in Clinical Analysis

Analytics plays a key role in value-based care by helping in understanding data points to ever-changing trends, including new research findings, emergency situations and outbreaks of a disease. Thus, effective use of analytics in the healthcare industry can improve current care but more importantly can facilitate preventive care. eCare21, Verisk Analytics, MedeAnalytics, McKesson, Truven Health Analytics, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner are some of the top global healthcare analytic companies.

Analytics are helpful in addressing most of the challenges faced in clinical analysis like, understanding unstructured clinical notes, handling large volumes of medical imaging data, capturing the patient’s behavioral data which are mandatory in diagnosing and treating the diseases.

Benefits of healthcare analytics like reduction in costs of treatment, ability to predict outbreaks of epidemics, ability to avoid preventable diseases and to improve the quality of life, are increasing its market across the globe. Healthcare analytics is the analysis of healthcare activities and data collected from the different area of the healthcare industry. It helps healthcare organizations to coordinate better and improve patient wellness. The main benefit of using healthcare analytics is to help you in decision making, which will increase patient experience and outcomes in a cost-effective manner.

Healthcare analytics is also helpful in

Cutting down administrative costs

Cutting down on fraud and abuse

Better care coordination

Improving patient wellness

Meeting the enterprise objectives healthcare centers

All these requirements and advantages are increasing the need for analytics in the healthcare industry.

Market Segments:

By Components

Software

Hardware

Services

By Application

Clinical Management

Financial Management

Operations Management

Population Health Management

By Product

Descriptive

Predictive

Prescriptive

By End-User

Clinics

Hospital

