HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS MARKET 2020 BY IBM, SAP, MICROSOFT, HPE, CISCO, TIBCO, SEVEN LAKE TECHNOLOGIES, PETROCLOUD, WELLEZ, TABLEAU, ASPEN TECHNOLOGY
Healthcare Analytics a Game Changer in Clinical Analysis
Analytics plays a key role in value-based care by helping in understanding data points to ever-changing trends, including new research findings, emergency situations and outbreaks of a disease. Thus, effective use of analytics in the healthcare industry can improve current care but more importantly can facilitate preventive care. eCare21, Verisk Analytics, MedeAnalytics, McKesson, Truven Health Analytics, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner are some of the top global healthcare analytic companies.
Analytics are helpful in addressing most of the challenges faced in clinical analysis like, understanding unstructured clinical notes, handling large volumes of medical imaging data, capturing the patient’s behavioral data which are mandatory in diagnosing and treating the diseases.
Benefits of healthcare analytics like reduction in costs of treatment, ability to predict outbreaks of epidemics, ability to avoid preventable diseases and to improve the quality of life, are increasing its market across the globe. Healthcare analytics is the analysis of healthcare activities and data collected from the different area of the healthcare industry. It helps healthcare organizations to coordinate better and improve patient wellness. The main benefit of using healthcare analytics is to help you in decision making, which will increase patient experience and outcomes in a cost-effective manner.
Top Players:
IBM
SAP
Microsoft
HPE
Cisco
TIBCO
Seven Lake Technologies
PetroCloud
WellEz
Tableau
Aspen Technology
SAS Institute
Healthcare analytics is also helpful in
Cutting down administrative costs
Cutting down on fraud and abuse
Better care coordination
Improving patient wellness
Meeting the enterprise objectives healthcare centers
All these requirements and advantages are increasing the need for analytics in the healthcare industry.
Market Segments:
By Components
Software
Hardware
Services
By Application
Clinical Management
Financial Management
Operations Management
Population Health Management
By Product
Descriptive
Predictive
Prescriptive
By End-User
Clinics
Hospital
