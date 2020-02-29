Healthcare Assistive Robot Market 2019 Services, Key-Players, Application, Current-Trends, Demand, Industry-Size, Market-Share & Regional-Growth 2024

Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Healthcare Assistive Robot industry.

Trends and Opportunities

Rapidly growing geriatric population is the primary driver of this market, as people aged above 65 years generally lack the physical fitness for daily activities and often suffer from diseases that require regular monitoring. According to the National Institute of Aging, 8.5% of the world’s population was aged over 65 years in 2016 and the number is estimated to reach 17.0% by the end of 2050, amounting for nearly 1.6 billion people. Several governments across developed nations have noted the benefits of robots in healthcare and hence are offering incentives, particularly when the assistance is provided to patients with disabilities. This factor, along with growing awareness pertaining to the availability of these robots, is expected to boost the healthcare assistive robot market during the forecast period.

Global Healthcare Assistive Robot Market: Regional Lucrativeness

The U.S., backed by government support, currently dominates the North America market and is expected to remain the most lucrative region throughout the forecast period. Japan is another highly profitable country-wise market, favored by high percentage of geriatric population and adoptability of new technology. Germany leads the Europe market for healthcare assistive robots.

Companies mentioned in the report

The global healthcare assistive robot market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of small players. The industry is in an incipient stage with numerous startups presenting immense potential for growth. Cyberdyne, Hansen Medical, HONDA Motor, and KUKA Robot Group are some of the prominent names in this industry, using their financial might and popular products to gain a larger share in the market. Some of the other healthcare assistive robot market players are Ekso Bionics, Hocoma, GaitTronics, Kinova Robotics, ReWalk Robotics, and Bionik.

