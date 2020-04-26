Healthcare Contract Management Software Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Top Segments, Application, Leading Manufacturers, Growth Analysis and Business Outlook 2025

Global Healthcare Contract Management Software Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Healthcare Contract Management Software market development trends and marketing channels are analysed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Growing number of investments in novel hospitals as well as care giving facilities are further contributing towards flourishing growth in healthcare contract management software market, as more healthcare facilities are relying extensively on these online solutions for scalable workflow and business process. A professional contract management framework enables healthcare facilities to render superlative healthcare delivery, restricting operational investments, compliance to regulatory structures, thereby blurring discrepancies in healthcare delivery.

Amidst stiffening regulatory norms, patient healthcare and care delivery models stand amidst precarious dangers. Complicated patient data documentation as well as holistic operational workflow. Additionally, frequent changes in regulatory framework further deter seamless care delivery. In a recent development, Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services introduced modifications in interoperability regulations. Under this development, mandatory adoption of HL7 guidelines becomes undeniable to offset data blocking. HL7 is an elaborate set of regulatory norms needed for optimum data exchange and sharing of all health care information available electronically. Transparency in data sharing at all levels such as patient admission and discharge, patient information on medical records, diagnostics, and eventual therapeutics are key operational features.

Therefore, as the burden of regulatory compliance accelerates, healthcare institutions sternly depend on goal-oriented contract management framework, to maintain optimum patient care delivery, adherence to regulatory framework, optimum risk management plans, while limiting operational investments to bare minimum. The healthcare contract management software market is therefore envisioned to witness robust growth in foreseeable future.

Regulatory framework in the healthcare domain is extensive and ever fluctuating owing to altering dynamics in healthcare delivery and prominent technological innovations, also imbibing significant bearing from government interventions. However, across multiple occasions, regulatory compliance has had massive implications. On the back of soaring patient volumes backed by ever growing population and novel disease burden, need for efficient and quick healthcare delivery remains potent. Significantly low healthcare professionals and care delivery staff have further prompted dependence on digital aids such for data maintenance, thereby pushing growth in healthcare contract management software market.

According to the Stark Law, medical practitioners are barred from referring patients for various diagnostic procedures, without any pressing need, just to ensure direct financial returns. However, these laws have been violated in multiple occasions which have landed the concerned hospital facility in a soup, making it liable to compensate heavily. To cite an instance, West Virginia based Wheeling Hospital has paid a hefty compensatory amount for violating Stark Law attempting to make inappropriate financial gains. Additionally, the hospital has also been charged of hiring specific medical practitioners with high patient referrals, aiming to increase patient footfall. Developments as such have therefore further fortified needs for healthcare contract management software to ensure optimum adherence to stringent medical rules.

Yet another prominent case in this light is the recent Stark Law violation as well as anti-kickback statute by William Beaumont Hospital which has also paid $84.5 million as compensation.

Need for Visible Data Storage and Timely Notifications on Contract Status to Boost Adoption

Need for accurate visibility into contract agreements such as medical practitioners’ service contracts as well as facility agreements such as lease contracts. Therefore, hospitals and medical facilities are innately diverting their operations into a digitized scalable platform to ensure risk management. An ideal contract management software is likely to entail core services such as storing diverse agreements to ensure seamless operations amongst legal personnel and other stakeholders. Contract management software also offers features such as timely notifications and reminders to keep track of imminent deadlines and expiry dates of contracts and agreements.

Developments such as cloud based contract management services are offered on the cloud to ensure point-to-point contract management. Stringency in federal norms such as Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act further encourage extensive adoption of healthcare contract management solutions that enforces data safety. This is estimated to leverage million dollar growth opportunities in healthcare contract management software market.

Hefty Cost Burden Baffles Healthcare on the Back of Manual Contract Management

Fluctuating alterations in reimbursement planning and insurance offerings continue to accentuate risks in healthcare delivery globally. Frequent alterations such as high deductions on insurance plans propel challenging situations in healthcare delivery, also affecting investments abruptly. However, with contract management in healthcare, the challenges are likely to recede.

Additionally, novelties in software features are further poised to favor growth. One of the most dynamic alterations is introduction to cloud-based healthcare contract management software to ensure superlative data security. Besides averting data breaches, cloud-based healthcare contract management software solutions also ensure safe and quick access for quick decision making. Integration of IT capabilities in healthcare is further anticipated to push healthcare contract management software market towards bullish growth. The drawbacks of manually maintained contract management system in healthcare are ample, besides incurring massive investments, as confirmed by a recent development.

Icertis Fuels its Global Expansion Goals with Novel Business Ventures in India

Diverse opportunities inn cloud based healthcare contract management software has motivated top-notch market players to bid big in major business strategies. Industry behemoths such as Icertis which continues to accentuate possibilities in healthcare contract management software space with its AI and cloud-based solutions. The company has also been acknowledged as the biggest market participant with its market valuation of 1 billion. Its growing foothold significantly shapes its global expansion ventures, allowing the company to invest aggressively in Asian countries such as India. It is establishing long term corporate agreements with veterans in pharma and healthcare sectors besides bidding big in banking and manufacturing as well. Such potential developments continue to fuel onward rise on healthcare contract management software market.

Key Market Movements

Stringency in healthcare regulations and care delivery norms to bolster adoption of healthcare contract management software market

Stark gaps in patient volumes and care delivery personnel to accentuate adoption

Limitations in manually managed healthcare contract management to boost reliance

Novel regional hubs to serve as opportunity landmark such as Asian healthcare contract management software market

Technological advances such as AI and cloud based software solutions to cater to larger demands

