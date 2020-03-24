Healthcare Distribution Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2027

Healthcare Distribution are the organizations representing primary pharmaceutical distributors; they are the vital link between the nation’s pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies, hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics, and others nationwide.

The market for healthcare distribution is forecasted to grow during the forecast years due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rising implementation of track & trace solutions, high demand for generics, and the development in the medical device industry. The market is expected to experience several growth opportunities due to emerging markets in developing countries such as China and India, growth in the biosimilars market, and increasing specialty drug dispensing

The key players influencing the market are:

McKesson Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C.

Curascript Specialty Distribution

FFF Enterprises, Inc.

Medline Industries

Attain Med, Inc.

Dakota Drug

KeySource Medical, Inc

Rochester Drug Cooperative, Inc.

Henry Schein Inc.

Smith Drug Company

Patterson Companies Inc.

Mutual Drug

Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group Co

PHOENIX Group

