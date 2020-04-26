Healthcare IT Integration Market 2020 By Software, Services, Technology Advancements, Growth Opportunities, Top Manufacturers and Regional Overview 2025

Global Healthcare IT Integration Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Healthcare IT Integration market development trends and marketing channels are analysed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

As Electronic health records become the new models of data maintenance in healthcare, healthcare IT integration market embraces new growth prospects with renewed fervor. Medical data maintenance is rather intimidating with its magnanimity. This massive data volume need just not easy access but also need requisite digital management such as predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and the like to attain real time cognition and render well informed and wise decisions. Medical records owing to their diversity and magnanimity can actually become immensely tedious for manual management leading to multiple human errors. Pressing needs to offset such situations have paved the way for healthcare IT integration in the recent past, allowing the market to register bullish growth.

Voice Assistance to Play a Vital Game Changer in Healthcare IT Integration

ÀI plays a crucial role in enabling evidence-based healthcare delivery. Touted to offer multiple advantages in terms of care delivery and data maintenance, voice assistance is emerging as the next disruption in transforming legacy data entry methods into quirky data management to enable multi directional healthcare solutions. The aim is to maximize usability of enormous medical data in upscaling healthcare delivery by systematically transforming legacy information into comprehensive, usable insights. Voice based data maintenance is highly indispensable to minimize medical practitioners’ high burden for administrative ease. This markedly reduces the transcription costs. Medical transcription is a highly preferred means to record and document diverse voice based medical data that are given by medical professionals in the form of voice files lecture tit-bits and the like. Deployment of voice technology is also crucial in delivering optimum preventive medication with the help of voice technology that can well ahead determine disease probabilities on the basis of patient specific speech.

Microsoft and Nuance Technologies Join Forces to Enable Quick AI based Medical Documentation

Stakeholders in healthcare industry are gearing up to undersign multiple joint ventures to take clinical documentation to the next level thereby ensuring sustainable growth in healthcare IT integration market. In this line, Microsoft Corp and Nuance Communications Inc have jointly undersigned an agreement to transform clinical documentation. Based on ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) within exam room, medical stakeholders can implement self-documentation of medical data. Nuance is highly revered for its advance speech recognition and processing solutions under the brand, Dragon Medical platform and highly conversant AI technology that facilitate adequate clinical documentation and medical discretion with ambient sensing technology. Under the partnership, Microsoft will lend its Microsoft Azure, and Azure AI capabilities to transform medical documentation. This vital partnership deal is anticipated to ease the burden of medical documentation and administration, thus encouraging doctors to deliver optimal healthcare, thereby meeting several unmet medical needs.

Further in AI enabled medical documentation, Sopris Health which is essentially á new aspirant in healthcare IT integration landscape, has successfully unveiled its broad range of novel medical documentation platform which is compatible such as on portable devices. The app is christened Sopris Assistant and enables accurate and precise clinical documentation besides transporting it seamlessly onto the Electronic Health Recording system, almost instantly. The development is a crucial one and is actively transforming medical documentation, fetching diverse growth opportunities in healthcare IT integration market.

This comprehensive research output scales down some of the prominent growth propellants in healthcare IT integration market. It envisions to articulate the holistic growth trajectory and also presents a systematic overview of market segmentation on the basis of which healthcare IT integration market is broadly classified into several categories such as product and services, end user and regional overview. Besides presenting elaborate understanding on market definition and dynamics, also shedding visible light on market overview and research methodology, a detailed take on competition spectrum is also knitted in the subsequent sections of this research report on global healthcare IT integration solutions market.

By Product & Services: Healthcare IT Integration Solutions Market

Services

Products

By End-User: Healthcare IT Integration Market

Hospitals

Laboratories

Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging

Others

Regional Overview: Healthcare IT Integration Market

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Latin America

Besides significant progress by the healthcare industry across developed economies such as Europe and North America, emerging countries such as India are exhibiting tangible progress in IT integration across healthcare. Several countries aiming to pursue holistic healthcare objectives are poised to systematically curtail expenditure towards operational management and human intervention. Developments as such are hence perceived to fabricate lucrative growth prospects in global healthcare IT integration services market.

This elaborate research offering on healthcare IT integration services market further intends to deliver insightful understanding on competition spectrum, highlighting industry forerunners, complete with their thorough description of winning business strategies and tactical decisions based on which new as well as aspiring players in global healthcare IT integration services market can cement a favorable lead amidst staggering competition, ensuring remunerative revenue models. Some of the potential forerunners in global healthcare IT integration services market comprise, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Nextgen Healthcare, Inc. , Cerner Corporation, Interfaceware, Inc. Epic Systems Corporation, Infor, Orion Health Group Limited, Siemens Healthineers, Oracle Corporation, and Redox, Inc. Amongst a series of others with their disruptive tactical discretion.

