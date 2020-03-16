Healthy Snacks Market Technology, Service, Major Factors, Key Players, Segments, Trends and Future Forecast 2026

According to a new research published by Polaris Market Research the worldwide Healthy Snacks Market is anticipated to reach around USD 40,699 million by 2026. In 2017, the cereal and granola bars segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, Europe accounted for the majority share in the global healthy snacks market.

The rapid increase in the obesity rate of the global population majorly drives the growth of healthy snacks market. Growing concerns regarding healthy eating habits and increasing disposable income in developing regions support the market growth. The consumers are increasingly consuming snacks with a high content of fiber, calcium, protein, whole grains, vitamins, and minerals. There has been an increasing demand of snack products, which enable consumers to maintain weight, provide nutritional requirements, and align with their health goals. Major factors for increased demand include an additional source of protein and other nutrients. However, the high costs of healthy snacks limit the growth of the market. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and sale through online channels would provide growth opportunities for healthy snacks market in the coming years.

Increasing incidences of health disorders related to obesity have resulted in increased awareness regarding healthy eating habits. The growing digitization and access of information has further increased consumer awareness. Health and fitness consciousness is also increasing in countries such as China and India due to improving lifestyle and changing food habits. Consumers are tracking their nutritional intake, and consuming healthy snacks, thereby supporting market growth. Leading players in the market are also taking initiatives to increase awareness among consumers through health subscription and other marketing campaigns

Asia-pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A significant rise in the obese population has been registered over the past few years in Australia, China and Japan among others. The obese and geriatric population is increasing in this region, increasing the demand of healthy snacks in the region. The sedentary lifestyle coupled with hectic work schedules is encouraging consumers to adopt healthy snacking options to meet their nutritional requirements. Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of healthy snacks and rising disposable incomes in developing countries of this region augment the market growth in the region. Leading global players are expanding their presence in developing nations of China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia to tap the growth opportunities offered by these countries.

The various types of healthy snacks include dried fruit snacks, meat snacks, cereal and granola bars, nuts and seeds snacks, and others. The cereal and granola bars segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to increasing demand of on-the-go nutritious snacks. Additional features such as better taste and increased filling capacity further encourage its consumptions. These bars provide instant energy, thereby increasing its demand among sportsmen.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include PepsiCo Foods, Nestlé S.A., General Mills, The Kellogg Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, Herbalife Ltd., Nutrisystem Inc., Mondelez International, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, Tyson Foods, Inc., Calbee Inc., and B&G Food Inc. among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Healthy Snacks Market Insights

3.1. Healthy Snacks – Industry snapshot

3.2. Healthy Snacks – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Healthy Snacks Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Healthy Snacks – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Healthy Snacks Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Healthy Snacks Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Healthy Snacks Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Healthy Snacks Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Healthy Snacks Market Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Healthy Snacks Industry Trends

3.3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Healthy Snacks Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Product Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Dried Fruit Snacks

4.3. Meat Snacks

4.4. Cereal and Granola Bars

4.5. Nuts and Seeds Snacks

4.6. Others

5. Healthy Snacks Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Distribution Channel

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Offline

5.3. Online

6. Healthy Snacks Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2. Canada

6.2.3. Mexico

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. UK

6.3.3. France

6.3.4. Italy

6.3.5. Rest of Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. China

6.4.2. India

6.4.3. Japan

6.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Brazil

6.6. Middle East & Africa

7. Company Profiles

7.1. PepsiCo Foods

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Benchmarking

7.1.4. Recent Developments

7.2. Nestlé S.A.

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Benchmarking

7.2.4. Recent Developments

7.3. The Kellogg Company

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4. Recent Developments

7.4. General Mills, Inc.

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financials

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments

7.5. The Kraft Heinz Company

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Financials

7.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.4. Recent Developments

7.6. Herbalife Ltd.

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Financials

7.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.6.4. Recent Developments

7.7. Nutrisystem Inc.,

7.7.1. Overview

7.7.2. Financials

7.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.7.4. Recent Developments

7.8. Mondelez International, Inc.

7.8.1. Overview

7.8.2. Financials

7.8.3. Product Benchmarking

7.8.4. Recent Developments

7.9. Hormel Foods Corporation

7.9.1. Overview

7.9.2. Financials

7.9.3. Product Benchmarking

7.9.4. Recent Developments

7.10. Tyson Foods, Inc.

7.10.1. Overview

7.10.2. Financials

7.10.3. Product Benchmarking

7.10.4. Recent Developments

7.11. Calbee Inc.

7.11.1. Overview

7.11.2. Financials

7.11.3. Product Benchmarking

7.11.4. Recent Developments

7.12. B&G Food Inc.

7.12.1. Overview

7.12.2. Financials

7.12.3. Product Benchmarking

7.12.4. Recent Developments

