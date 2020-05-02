Heat Pump Market Outlook 2026 Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 21.8% by 2026 By Top key Players Stiebel Eltron Gmbh & Co.KG

The Global Heat Pump Market report highlights and compares key products categories for growth trends and revenue forecast. The Heat Pump report tracks recent events and developments. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the market.

Global heat pump market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 21.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The Heat Pump report provides key strategies followed by leading industry manufactures and sections of market like product specifications, volume, production value, feasibility analysis, classification based on types and end user applications areas with geographic growth and upcoming advancement. It Cultivates strategic initiatives by understanding the focus areas of prominent companies in the business. The Heat Pump report Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and also Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis: Global Heat Pump Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Stiebel Eltron Gmbh & Co.KG (DE), Danfoss A/S, Robert Bosch GmbH, NIBE Industrier AB, Glen Dimplex Group, Viessmann Manufacturing Company Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Carrier Corporation, Geothermal International Ltd, Airwell, Midea Group,Total Comfort, Inc , Panasonic Corporation.

Global Heat Pump Market By Type (Ducted, Ductless), Energy Source (Air/Water, Air/Air, Ground Source), Category (Reversible Air-Air W/Heating, H-Air/Water, H, Ground/Water, Sanitary Hot Water, Reversible Others, Exhaust Air), Sector (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Capacity (Units < 20KW, Units > 20 KW), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America). – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Heat pump is a machine or device which transfers heat from natural surroundings such as water, air or ground to buildings or industrial applications by reversing the natural flow of heat from lower temperature to a higher temperature. These pumps do not require any energy for cooling or to warm the surroundings and it is highly energy efficient as compared to conventional HVAC methods. There are different types of heat pump such as air source heat pump, air to water heat pump, water source heat pump and ground source heat pump.

Some of the factors which are driving the growth of the market are government regulations on increasing energy efficiency and usage of heat pumping technology for CO2 emissions reduction. However, rising cost of energy efficient heat pump is restraining the growth of the market.

Segmentation: Global Heat Pump Market

Global heat pump market is segmented into five notable segments that are product type, sector, capacity, category and energy source.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into ducted and ductless

On the basis of energy source, the market is segmented into air/water, air/air and ground source

On the basis of category, the market is segmented into reversible air-air w/heating, h- air/water h-ground/water, sanitary hot water, reversible others and exhaust air

On the basis of sector, the market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial

On the basis of capacity, the market is segmented into units < 20KW and units > 20 KW

Product Launch

In June 2019, the Mitsubishi Electric Corporation launched M-Series of product line which include outdoor and indoor units can be used for light commercial and residential applications. This product is best suited for homeowners, due to its efficiency measures. Thus, this will help to increase the adoption of product and to increase the demand for the product in the market.

