Heat Pumps Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2019-2028

The global Heat Pumps market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Heat Pumps market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Heat Pumps market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Heat Pumps market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Limited discount offer!!! Buy report exclusively before the offer ends!!!

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/8752?source=atm

Global Heat Pumps market report on the basis of market players

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Ground Source Heat Pump

Air-air Heat Pump

Air-water Heat Pump

Hybrid Heat Pump

By Refrigerants

Hydro-fluorocarbon (HFC)

Ammonia

CO2

Hydrocarbons

Others

By Power Source

Electric

Others (Gas)

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Higher efficiency of ground source heat pumps make them an attractive choice

The ground source heat pump segment accounted for 11.7% value share in 2016 and is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Ground source heat pumps have higher efficiency than air source heat pumps as they extract heat from the ground, which is at a more stable temperature than air.

CO2 based heat pumps are preferred due to their eco-friendly nature\\

The CO2 based heat pump segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. This segment is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period owing to high efficiency of CO2 refrigerants in residential applications and high acceptance rates in Japan and Europe due to its eco-friendly properties.

China and India set to lead the residential heat pumps market

The residential segment accounts for a major share of the global heat pumps market – contributing to more than 55% of the overall value share in 2016 – and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The segment is projected to grow at a steady pace in the near future owing to increasing building and construction activities in developing countries such as China and India.

Western Europe dominates the global heat pumps market

Western Europe dominates the global heat pumps market and is estimated to account for 40.7% value share in 2016. The heat pumps market in APEJ is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Growth of new buildings and clean energy policies of different nations in APEJ is expected to drive the growth of the heat pumps market in the region.

Leading market players are encouraging public awareness regarding the benefits and cost efficiency of heat pumps

Key players in the global heat pumps market include Danfoss Group Global, Viessmann Group, United Technologies Corporation, The Bosch Group, Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd, and NIBE Group. Key market players are strategically plotting their business divisions as per the geographic and climatic conditions of the market. They are also providing financial options for the purchase and installation of heat pumps. Moreover, they are also working on increasing the awareness of people regarding the benefits and cost efficiency of heat pumps.

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/8752?source=atm

Highlights of the report:

Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Heat Pumps market.

Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Heat Pumps market.

Comprehensive evaluation of the Heat Pumps market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.

Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Heat Pumps market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.

The Heat Pumps market report answers the following questions:

Why are the players focusing on the production of segment? Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Heat Pumps market players? What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Heat Pumps ? Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Heat Pumps market? Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Heat Pumps market?

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/8752?source=atm