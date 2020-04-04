Heavy Electric Vehicle & Industrial Equipment ChargingMarket Overview – Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects

Heavy Electric Vehicle and Industrial Equipment Charging Market: Introduction The heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market in North America is estimated to feature the most attractive incremental opportunity during the forecast period, followed by the East Asia market. The South Asian heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market is estimated to record the second highest CAGR after the North American market. Geographic expansion and collaborations with heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging providers are among the strategies followed by the key players in the global heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market to increase their sales growth. Inductive charging technology for heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging is a prominent segment in the global heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market, and is expected to remain prominent throughout the forecast period, as compared to the resonant inductive charging technology. The heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market in North America is estimated to offer the most profitable opportunities among all the regional markets in the global heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market. The heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market in Latin America is expected to grow at a steady CAGR owing to the high investments being made by concerned government bodies to enhance the power transmission and distribution infrastructure. Collaborations with other heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging solution and service providers help increase business revenue and develop new innovation strategies, thus enabling heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market players to reach new potential customers and enhance their presence in other business regions. Executive Summary The executive summary consists of a comprehensive summary of the global heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market. This comprehensive summary includes the overall global heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market outlook, and the various trends in the supply and demand sides of the market. In addition, this section offers business growth-related recommendations and opportunities to look forward to in the global heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market. Market Introduction This section offers a detailed definition of the heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging platforms. This section also offers the heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market taxonomy that showcases the various market segments. By technology, the global heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market has been segmented into inductive charging and resonant inductive charging. With regards to the applications of heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging, the global market has been segmented into static power transfer and dynamic power transfer. By end use, the global heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market has been segmented into electric bus, semi-trailer truck, heavy duty truck, terminal tractor, electric towing vehicle, electric forklifts, scissor lifts, and automated guided vehicles, among other end uses. A market snapshot featuring the global heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market value for the period of 2017 to 2028 has also been added to this section, along with the global market share analysis by segments. In addition, this section of the global heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market study offers an analysis of the incremental opportunity of the market, with regards to the technology, application, end use, capacity, and region. Market Background The market study offers an elaborate analysis of the global heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market, and features market-related insights on the macro-economic and forecasting factors influencing the adoption of heavy electric vehicles and industrial equipment charging technology and its practicality for modern applications. The heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market study includes an exhaustive analysis of the key market drivers, market challenges, and the overall market structure. Market Forecast and Market Analysis An elaborate market analysis has been performed for each segment of the heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market with regards to the market size in every region. This chapter also offers an exhaustive analysis that discusses the current nature of the trends in the global heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market. The next chapter in the heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market study showcases a detailed analysis of the market across specific countries in different regions. It offers an estimated market viewpoint for the forecast duration of 2018 to 2028. The estimation includes the trending technological innovations and product offerings in the heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market. This chapter offers an impact analysis that discusses the degrees at which market dynamics are influencing the growth of the global heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market in every region. Market forecasts and analysis for key emerging countries (China, India, and Mexico) based on key market segments has been provided in the heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market report, as an extension to this section. This global heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market report showcases the present scenario as well as the future prospects of growth in the global heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market across all the business regions for the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The year 2017 has been considered as the base market year, and the market size has been provided for the next twelve months. Competitive Landscape The final chapter of the global heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market research report includes a competitive landscape that provides a dashboard view of the key competitors operating in the heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market. Some of the heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market players profiled in this section include Delta Energy Systems, Electreon, Greenlots, Momentum Dynamics, WAVE INC., and WiTricity Corporation. Research Methodology To reach a precise forecast, the market study was started by deducing the existing market size, which formed a platform that enabled us to understand the future prospects of the growth of the heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market. We have deduced the overall growth trend using different methods of market analysis and as per the technological advancements in the global heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market. As highlighted previously, the global heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market is segmented into different market segments. Analysis has been performed in terms of the segmental Basis Points System (BPS) to feature the distinct contributions made by individual segments to the growth of the global heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market. This data plays an important role in identifying various trends in the global heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market. After thorough secondary and primary research of the global heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market, the scope of the research study was restricted to major application segments and the regional markets within the global heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market. Heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market forecast and projections have been determined assuming the fact that there would be no major environmental factors responsible for a sudden shift during the forecast period. The market estimation and forecast for the heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market has been determined considering the average pricing of major products across geographies. In our global heavy electric vehicle and industrial equipment charging market report, we have considered a minimal change in the regulatory requirements during the forecast period.

