Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market 2019-2025: Industry Analysis By Top Players, Types, Key Regions And Applications

Global Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market Viewpoint

In this Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

segmented as follows:

Global Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market, by Test Type

Serology Test

Stool Antigen Test (SAT)

Urea Breath Test (UBT)

Global Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market, by Test Method

Laboratory-based Tests

Point-of-Care Tests

Global Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Global Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



