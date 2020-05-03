Hemp Oil Market is Booming Worldwide (35.87% CAGR) by 2026 | Isodiol International Inc, HempLife Today, Hemp Oil Canada Inc, Medical Marijuana, Inc., others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Hemp Oil Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

Global hemp oil market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 35.87% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Isodiol International Inc, HempLife Today, Hemp Oil Canada Inc, Medical Marijuana, Inc., FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, CV Sciences, Inc., Pharmahemp d.o.o., Gaia Botanicals, LLC, Canazil, Kazmira, Spring Creek Labs, Cavendish Nutrition Fulfillment LLC, Dr. Hemp Me., QC Infusion, Hemp Production Services, Hudson Valley Hemp, LLC., Green Roads, Royal CBD, Moon Mother Hemp Company, CBD Oil Europe, , King CBD Company and others.

Hemp Oil Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product Type (CBD Oil, Hemp Essential Oil, Hemp Seed Oil), Application (Personal Care Products, Pharma and Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Industrial Uses), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Hemp oil is usually derived by pressing the hemp seeds. Hemp seed oil, hemp essential oil and CBD oil are some of the common types of the hemp oil. This oil consists of required fatty acids, antioxidants and nutraceuticals. They are very beneficial for the health as they have the ability to provide relief from problems such as chronic pain, sleeping disorders, anxiety and others. They are also used for healing and massage treatments as well. These hemp oils are widely used in applications such as cosmetic products, food and beverages, pharma and nutraceuticals and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of hemp oil in nutraceutical and pharma applications will drive the market growth

Rising penetration of hemp oil on e- commerce platform will also accelerate the market growth

Increasing usage of hemp oil in the production of fuel, paints and other uses will also propel the growth of this market

Its ability to provide relief pain chronic pain, nerve pain, anxiety and sleep disorders will further enhance its adoption in the market

Market Restraints:

High investment associated with the R&D will restrain market growth

Increasing aggressive market strategies by manufacturer will also hinder the growth of this market

Availability of the substitutes in the market is also hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Curaleaf announced that they are going to acquire Cura Partners. This acquisition will help them to be the largest cannabis company in the U.S. and will help them to increase their revenue generation. This will also help the Curaleaf to expand them in the West coast and strengthen their position in the market

In January 2019, HempMeds announced the launch of their new cannabidiol (CBD) product Real Scientific Hemp Oil (RSHO) Maximum Strength. This new product consists of both CBD and CBDa in a combination of the company’s premium hemp oil. The main aim of the launch is to provide safe, high quality and topical formulation to the customer who wants to seek benefits from the CBD

