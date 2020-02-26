Hemp Seed Market Expected Statistical Growth In 2020 With : Hempco Inc, Ecofibre, HempFlax Group B.V., GenCanna Global USA, Inc., Konoplex, others

Hemp Seed Market: Inclusive Insight

Global hemp seed market is expected to rise from 319.00 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 322.00 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for hemp seeds over traditional herbal seeds is the major factor for the growth of the market.

The Hemp Seed Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Hemp Seed market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Hempco Inc, Ecofibre, HempFlax Group B.V., GenCanna Global USA, Inc., Konoplex, Hemp Oil Canada, Proteus Solutions GbR, Colorado Hemp Works LLC, Canah, Plains Industrial Hemp Processing Ltd, South Hemp Tecno, MH medical hemp, Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods, Green Source MKT, Hush Brands Inc., NAVITAS ORGANICS, GFR Ingredients Ltd among others.

In January 2019, Liht Cannabis Corp., had introduced PureCloud 9 which is a hemp seed oil based skincare products. This launch will help the company to the expansion of full line of CBD health and wellness products

Hemp Seed Market Trends | Industry Segment by Source (Conventional and Organic), Forms (Shelled Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Protein, Hemp Seed Oil, Whole Hemp Seed, Hulled Hemp Seed, Hemp Protein Powder, Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles, Personal Care Products, Others), Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Pharmacies, E-Commerce, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Hemp is often termed as marijuana. Hemp is grown in northern hemisphere which requires about 3-4 months for maturation. The seeds produced from hemp are used for the consumption purpose with wider application in food products such as hemp cheese, hemp milk and hemp oil. Continuous countercurrent reactor technology is used in manufacturing of hemp based product. Hemp field botanicals launched hemp-based CBD oral oils and face oils having high degree of purity, safety and quality.

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for hemp seeds over traditional herbal seeds is driving the growth of the market

Diverse vital properties as well as its use as analgesic in medicines may propel the market growth

Growing demand of personal care products, cosmetics, protein supplements and various other health products will boost the market in the forecast period

Increasing legalization in the cultivation of industrial hemp is a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints

High production cost will hamper the market growth

Stringent regulation and policies is restraining the market in the forecast period

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Hemp Seed products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

At the Last, Hemp Seed industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

