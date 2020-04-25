Herbs and Spices Kombucha Industry: Global Market Potential, Size, Share, Applications, Volume, Demand, Opportunities, Growth Rate, Trends, Competitive and Investment Analysis by 2026

Herbs and Spices Kombucha Market: Inclusive Insight

The Herbs and Spices Kombucha Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Herbs and Spices Kombucha market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Asheville Kombucha Mamas, LLC, GT’S LIVING FOODS, Hain Celestial, KeVita.com, Wonder Drink, Kosmic Kombucha, LIVE Soda, LLC, Manta Media Inc., NessAlla Kombucha, RED BULL, Reeds inc., Revive Kombucha, humm kombucha and BREW DR. TEA COMPANY among other domestic and global players.

In March 2019, Revive Kombucha has announced the launch of Revive Sparkling Kombucha, an organic and traditionally fermented brew. This is very light and refreshing brew available in 12-ounce cans having only 5g of sugar and 20 calories per can. This launch is expected to improve the product portfolio as well as customer base of the company.

The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

Data regarding the Herbs and Spices Kombucha Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Herbs and Spices Kombucha Industry market:

The Herbs and Spices Kombucha Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia.

Herbs and Spices Kombucha Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Bacteria, Yeast, Mold and Others), Product (Organic and Inorganic), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Health Stores, Online Retailers and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Herbs and spices kombucha market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.10% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing disposable income along with changing lifestyle of people drives the market growth in the forecast period.

Kombucha is a mature drink. It is made by adding SCOBY (symbiotic bacteria and yeast colonies) in black or distilled green tea and sugar. The mixture is allowed to ferment for a week to a month. The result is a soda that can go from sweet to vinegar depending on the duration of fermentation. For a second fermentation, vegetables, fruits and spices can be used to give an extra flavor. Kombucha has been marketed as a medication for the treatment of a variety of human diseases, including HIV-AIDS and cardiovascular diseases. It also provides other useful uncontrolled effects, such as boosting the immune system, increasing libido and reversing grey hair.

Simple production process, increased demand for refreshed food & beverages, growing awareness of nutrition are some key factors driving the growth of herbs and spices kombucha market in the forecasted period of 2020-2027.

High inventory carrying cost along with complex supply chain is expected to be the major restraint factor in herbs and spices kombucha market growth in the forecasted period.

Herbs and Spices Kombucha Market Country Level Analysis

Herbs and spices kombucha market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, product and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the herbs and spices kombucha market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA). North America dominates the herbs and spices kombucha market with highest market share in the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

